Press Release |  05 Dec 2017 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Leslie Lewis launches 'The Great Rock Music Quiz Book'

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate the launch of a Music Quiz Book, than to get people together through the power of music and this precisely is what happened at the much awaited book launch of Verus Ferreira’s second book entitled ‘The Great Rock Music Quiz Book’ on Saturday, 2 December 2017 at Title Waves in Bandra.

Lewis gave his stamp of approval for the book by writing a beautiful Foreword. Leslie was delighted to unveil Verus’ second book ‘The Great Rock Music Quiz Book’ and was all praise for the Author. Leslie has known the Author for many years going back to the days when Leslie released his album Colonial Cousins.

“It was in 1997 that I first met Leslie for an interview for a magazine. In my wildest dreams I never imagined that 20 years later Leslie Lewis would be launching my book on music. I am honored to have him here and to be present to launch this book for me,” stated an elated Ferreira.

The book is available at all leading book stores and online. Go check out ‘The Great Rock Music Quiz’ and test your knowledge on bands like Aerosmith, Scorpions, Iron Maiden, Guns N Roses, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, and many more. A good read for all rock music fans.

