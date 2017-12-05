RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Dec 2017 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato debuts cinematic 'Tell Me You Love Me' music video

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato debuts the official video for her new single Tell Me You Love Me today.  Shot on location in Los Angeles and directed by Mark Pellington, the powerful video co-stars actor, model and activist Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy).

Tell Me You Love Me is the follow up single to Demi’s RIAA 2x platinum Top 40 #1 smash Sorry Not Sorry.  Both singles are off of her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me, which exploded to a #1 debut on the iTunes album chart in the U.S. and 40 territories around the world.

Showcasing “one of the year’s most unstoppable voices” (Entertainment Weekly), Sorry Not Sorry has logged over 500 million global streams, and over 250 million views for its unbridled house party video.  Underscoring Tell Me You Love Me’s pop soulful flair, Sorry Not Sorry is joined in the Top 10 at Pop radio by No Promises, Demi’s collaboration with Cheat Codes.

In addition to her critically hailed album release, Demi released a 78-minute documentary film, Simply Complicated which has amassed over 11 million views to date.  Demi will embark on her 20-city tour across the U.S. and Canada with DJ Khaled and Kehlani, starting in February (see full tour dates and ticket info at http://demixkhaled.com/) and is featured on Luis Fonsi’s new single Echame La Culpa, the follow-up single to his massive global #1 hit single Despacito.  The video for the track broke VEVO’s Latin record for most viewed in the first 24-hours with 17.1 million views. 

Tags
Demi Lovato Tell Me You Love Me Mark Pellington Sorry Not Sorry Luis Fonsi Échame La Culpa Despacito
Related news
Luis Fonsi
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2017

Luis Fonsi rewrites history with three Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: International artist and 5x Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi, rewrites history once again by becoming a three-time Grammy nominee today in the categories "Record of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for his history-making single Despacito alongside

read more
Press Releases | 20 Nov 2017

Luis Fonsi premiers 'Échame La Culpa' featuring Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi was awarded tonight with four Latin Grammy’s for his history making single Despacito at the 18th Annual edition celebrated last night in Las Vegas, in the categories: ‘Record of the Year,’ ‘Song of the year,’ ‘Best Urban Fusion / Performance’ and ‘Best Music Video Short Versi

read more
Press Releases | 03 Oct 2017

'Despacito' breaks all records on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Spanglish summer single Despacito featuring Justin Bieber has broken all streaming records on Wynk Music. Notably, ever since its launch in late April, the Song has been played over 50MN times and downloaded by over three MN users on the app.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2017

Despacito co-writer Erika Ender nominated for GRAMMY

MUMBAI: As featured in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Huffington Post, Vibe and more, Erika Ender has been nominated for Song of the Year with Despacito and best singer and songwriter album with her fifth studio a

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2017

Lauv announces debut support tour across asia with Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Today, 23 year old independent singer,songwriter and producer Lauv, announces he will be supporting Ed Sheeran through his tour of Asia, a huge 14 date run commencing in Osaka, Japan on 25 October, and closing in Dubai on 23 November.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group