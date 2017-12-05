Demi Lovato debuts cinematic 'Tell Me You Love Me' music video

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato debuts the official video for her new single Tell Me You Love Me today. Shot on location in Los Angeles and directed by Mark Pellington, the powerful video co-stars actor, model and activist Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy).

Tell Me You Love Me is the follow up single to Demi’s RIAA 2x platinum Top 40 #1 smash Sorry Not Sorry. Both singles are off of her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me, which exploded to a #1 debut on the iTunes album chart in the U.S. and 40 territories around the world.

Showcasing “one of the year’s most unstoppable voices” (Entertainment Weekly), Sorry Not Sorry has logged over 500 million global streams, and over 250 million views for its unbridled house party video. Underscoring Tell Me You Love Me’s pop soulful flair, Sorry Not Sorry is joined in the Top 10 at Pop radio by No Promises, Demi’s collaboration with Cheat Codes.

In addition to her critically hailed album release, Demi released a 78-minute documentary film, Simply Complicated which has amassed over 11 million views to date. Demi will embark on her 20-city tour across the U.S. and Canada with DJ Khaled and Kehlani, starting in February (see full tour dates and ticket info at http://demixkhaled.com/) and is featured on Luis Fonsi’s new single Echame La Culpa, the follow-up single to his massive global #1 hit single Despacito. The video for the track broke VEVO’s Latin record for most viewed in the first 24-hours with 17.1 million views.