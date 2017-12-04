RadioandMusic
Press Release |  04 Dec 2017

Don Diablo releases VIP mix Of 'Take Her Place'

MUMBAI: Having teased the track online earlier this month, speculation has been rife as to who could be the mystery producer behind the track? Now Don has finally put the rumours to bed as he reveals it as in fact his very own VIP mix. Already boasting a bursting portfolio of remixes for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Bastille, Madonna, Birdy, The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, DJ Snake and Justin Bieber to name just a few, there is perhaps no other artiste better equipped for the task than Don himself and he has certainly delivered the goods.

Adding a brand new dimension to the original, Don brings back his futuristic piano house sounds, effortlessly reworking the track into a cool club ready cut that’s guaranteed to be another sure fire hit with his fans across the globe.

With the original having amassed over seven million streams on Spotify, and over two million for the accompanying lyric video and music video on YouTube, Don continues to prove himself as one of the most gifted producers on the scene. Preparing to unleash his artist album early next year, the ‘Future’ is certainly looking bright for the Dutch legend.

