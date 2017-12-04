RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  04 Dec 2017 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Arunaja to perform at The Irish House

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, it’s a treat for the music lovers around town as The Irish House is all geared up to host Arunaja on 6 December at its Nehru Place outlet. Prepare yourself to get enchanted as Arunaja will be performing live covers of famous R&B and rock music artistes such as George Michael, Usher, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder and others. Feel the Careless Whisper and say goodbye to your mid-week blues while you groove to the beats of power packed pop and rock music over your favourite brews.

Arunaja is trained in Carnatic music from the age of five and grew up fusing Indian and Western music. For the past three years, she mentored under Branko Stark and is associated with a choir group ‘Rock of Ages’ as a soprano and soloist, clearly defining her impeccable taste in music. Apart from being a finalist on the reality TV show The Stage Season 2, she has also been awarded the National Winner for ‘Western Vocal Solo’ by AIU.

This gifted artist is all set with her thumping playlist covering her all-time favorites like Real Love, End of the Road, Single ladies (Put a ring on it), Chandelier, Some One Like You, Stand By Me and the likes. So pull your friends and colleagues to your favourite neighbourhood pub as you enjoy the power-packed performance with chilled beers, delicious bar bites and the perfect vibe!

The Irish House will be hosting the EVC tour across India in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore from 6-14 December.

