Jax Jones unveils brand-new single 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: Following the success from his recent worldwide smash hit singles Instruction and You Don’t Know Me, Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter and producer Jax Jones looks set to continue his winning streak with brand new single Breathe, out now through Polydor Records.

Jax’s choice of collaborators continues to set him apart from the current crop of dance hits, having previously collaborated with artists such as Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don and BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Raye. Featuring Norwegian hit maker Ina Wroldsen, who has sold over 20 million singles as a writer for Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit and Anne Marie, Breathe is a slow burning and addictive house record, one likely to propel him even further into the global consciousness.

Speaking on the track Jax says, "I'm so gassed to release Breathe. Working with the likes of Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don has been such a dream come true for me and now, working with Ina fulfils another one. Not only is she an incredible vocalist but she's one of the best and most successful songwriters in the game today. When we were in the studio together, I couldn't imagine anyone else in the world who could deliver the emotion her voice adds to the track. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Since arriving on the scene, Jax has achieved what most artists can only dream of. The first track he made (originally as a birthday present for his girlfriend) became I Got You, which was his first number one single with Duke Dumont. To date he’s had BRIT and Grammy Award nominations, sold over six and a half million singles as a solo artist, 12 million as a producer/writer and is platinum in 24 countries, including Diamond in France.



Jax has racked up over one billion streams and played to a legion of loyal fans across the globe, with appearances at Tomorrowland, Reading and Leeds, Ushuaia and headline tours in the US, Australia and the UK.

With Breathe set to follow the path of his recent success and with the announcement of his upcoming UK House Work tour, Jax continues to make his way to the forefront of the music industry, pioneering the next wave of dance music, with a huge following of supporters at his side.