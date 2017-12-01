Gorgon City delivers ‘Grooves on the Vinyl’ EP on their REALM imprint

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed UK duo Gorgon City have unveiled their new 4-track EP, titled Grooves On the Vinyl on their REALM imprint, with early club support from the likes of Adam Beyer, Richy Ahmed, John Digweed and Claptone set for release on 1 December. To accompany this they’ve revealed the final destinations on their KINGDON 2018 tour which will see Kye and Matt perform in Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Birmingham, Berlin, Stockholm, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania and Helsinki, plus an exclusive live show at Brixton Academy on 31 March 2018.

The REALM label, the platform for their more club focused tracks and underground sounds marks an exciting chapter in Gorgon City’s highly successful career so far, with the Grooves on the Vinyl EP showcasing their diverse and dynamic production skills across the release.

Utilising hypnotic chords and a rumbling bassline on EP opener Get Together, the duo launch into a more rugged and minimalistic style on EP titled track Grooves on the Vinyl. The production, which also receives a crackling remix from Paul Woolford (aka Special Request) sees the former Space resident use a ruff vocal interjection to break up his driven loop. Closing the EP with Trouble, Gorgon City lace the track with electronica synths and echoing vocals.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success over the past 5-years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. The British pair have developed a huge international presence and recently finished one of their biggest sold out UK & N.America KINGDOM tours (over 30,000 tickets). Shows aside, they set the bar high with their first REALM release Primal Call hitting #1 in the BBC Radio 1 specialist chart after been named Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest record in the world’.

The Grooves on the Vinyl EP is set for release on Friday, 1 December 2017.