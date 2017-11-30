Rinngs releases 'Hooked On You' after 'Cutting The Cloth'

MUMBAI: Following the critically-acclaimed releases Cutting the Cloth and Oceans earlier this year, London-based multi-instrumentalists Karl Zine and Nai Jannson as Rinngs quickly picked up tastemaker support across the spectrum, with Clash Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit, BBC Introducing and Spotify’s New Music Friday all supporting the obviously talented duo and sophisticated inner-city sound.

Intriguingly, Rinngs entire sound is made from vocals and drums – neither of the duo play instruments on the Rinngs recordings, instead creating a unique formula of lush layered choirs, manipulated vocals and intricate rhythms, combined

with a lyricism that revolves around life’s highs, lows and ordinaries.

With an early penchant for Tony Williams and Frank Ocean, Karl Zine was working as a jazz musician after studying at the Royal Academy of Music, performing in jazz clubs when he met choral composer Nai Jannson. They would then lose touch until a chance encounter on an empty transatlantic flight a few months later convinced them they needed to create with each other. Hooked On

U is a moody and evocative track which floats on jagged basslines, but reaches considered highs with any icily falsetto vocal.

Speaking on the track, Rinngs state: “The idea for this track was a monologue from someone trapped in a one-sided but addictive relationship. We all know someone who’s experienced that feeling of not being able to escape and always getting drawn back into the same cycles.”