Press Release |  30 Nov 2017 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

Integriti launches its new Integriti Dance Music collection giving a chance to meet DJ Hardwell

MUMBAI: Its winter, the season for parties, music festivals and concerts in India. From quirky styling to classics, music fests boast of unique fashion and amazing cool looks. Now the leading youth lifestyle brand Integriti has launched its new Integriti Dance Music collection, specially designed for the music festivals. Integriti is also coming up with a limited edition DJ Hardwell merchandise which will include T-shirts. 7.5% of the sales of Integriti’s DJ Hardwell limited edition merchandise will be donated to charity trust Vijay Vallabh hospital to make advance treatment affordable for the needy.

A dedicated collection, mastering that perfect rocker vibe, Integriti’s new music fest collection exuberates the energetic youthful spirit. Dedicated to their upcoming music festival, Integrity Dance Music at Guestlist with DJ Hardwell, the new collection will be available at all their outlets PAN India and e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Myntra, Jabong, PayTm amongst others. All Integriti Fans will also get a chance to Dine with DJ Hardwell. On purchase of Rs. 2999/- Integriti is giving away confirmed pass to attend the two day festival in Mumbai on 2nd and 3rd December at D.Y. Patil Stadium and an opportunity to enter the lucky draw to win a chance to meet World’s number one DJ Hardwell. Other artists performing at Integriti Dance Music festival will include Adnan Sami, Nucleya, Mithoon, DJ Shaan, W&W amongst others.

Youth’s favourite affordable retailer, Integriti’s new collection is inspired by music and is for true music lovers. The exclusively curated music festival collection features all things bohemian, with bright colors in T-shirts, two-tone shirts and printed leather jackets. The new collection truly amplifies the spirit called Youth.

“We believe in connecting with today’s youth and strive to deliver an unforgettable experience. What better way to connect than music? Music is the language that is spoken by the youth world-wide. It’s one of the first time, that an Indian retail brand has launched an exclusively curated music festival collection”, shared Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Director Vikas Jain.

Integriti’s new Integriti Dance Music collection will make you stand out in the crowd and put you in the grove.

