Press Release |  29 Nov 2017

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’ receives two Grammy award nominations

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and prior Grammy Award-winner Miranda Lambert receives two nominations for her critically lauded, current radio single, “Tin Man,” for the 60thAnnual Grammy Awards.

The emotionally raw song received nods for Best Country Solo Performance, which applauds the vocal performance that Lambert delivers as well as Best Country Song, which highlights the songwriter which Lambert also touts along with co-writers Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

With how special “Tin Man” is to Lambert it’s no surprise that the artist who is “at the top of her game” penned and performed such a beautiful and raw song that has continued to stand on its own and now today both the artist and songwriter behind “Tin Man” be acknowledged by the Grammy Awards.

The double Grammy Award-nominated song is one of 24 tracks from the Texas singer-songwriter’s sixth studio, double, album The Weight of These Wings and appears in two of the four categories that comprise the Country music field, adding further endorsement to the declaration that “Lambert is just what country needs.”

