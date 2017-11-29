RadioandMusic
Press Release |  29 Nov 2017 19:46 |  By RnMTeam

Hannah Lucia returns with ‘Your Love’

MUMBAI: Hannah Lucia continues her long-awaited return to the scene with new track Your Love - the second bass-heavy single taken from her forthcoming debut EP ‘Axiom’.

Having previously made a name for herself through her viral tracks Don't Hold Out and Lights Out (featuring Giggs), Hannah returned with new material Hustle last month following a period reforming her sound; her first new material in two years, The Sunday Times Culture immediately named it one of their 'Hottest Tracks'.

Your Love continues to place Hannah in a group of future R&B artistes challenging the traditional parameters of pop; the sumptuous production and subtle electronic crackle slides her next to artists like Kelela and FKA Twigs, whilst maintaining a lone wolf, passion-before-everything mentality that’s distinctly hers.

Hannah states, “It's about the early optimism of falling in love - those emotions are more powerful than any drug. You're so captivated by the other person that everything seems possible… being willing to risk everything and accepting that whatever happens is out of your control.”

