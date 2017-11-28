RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  28 Nov 2017 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Australian producer Mickey Kojak delivers ‘Surrender’ EP

EP
EP

MUMBAI: Sydney based producer and songwriter, Mickey Kojak, has unveiled his highly anticipated new six-track Surrender EP, with the production featuring his two hit singles Ghost and Save Your Breath. Having enjoyed frequent rotation on TripleJ, Ghost has been receiving heavy support, with the EP out now via Onelove.

Capping off an incredibly busy year for the synthesiser enthusiast, Mickey’s Surrender EP serves as follow up to his much loved 2016 record Alone, showcasing his musical progression since touring extensively across Europe and America with fellow Australian artiste Gordi.

A dynamic production, the EP also features new single Watch Me Drown, with Mickey using a great deal more live instrumentation in conjunction with a solid base of electronic elements. The lyrics depict a desperate scene of internal struggles and a constant uphill battle, reaching the climax in its final chorus in a huge wave of emotion and sound.

Having enjoyed a hectic touring schedule around Australia performing club gigs, Mickey debuted his live show on a run of theatre dates with Motez in September, with the Australian producer set to launch a limited capacity launch party in an undisclosed Sydney cultural hotspot in support of the new EP. The event will be live streamed by his partners in crime yeahsure and feature some very special guests.

A diverse and eclectic production, ranging from the wistful melodies of If I’m Not The Right One to the twisting grooves of All That’s Left To Care, the Surrender EP serves as an aural embodiment of Mickey Kojak’s defining style.

