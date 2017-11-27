RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Nov 2017 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases songs of 'Aana Alaralodalaral'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aana Alaralodalaral. 

Songs from the movie are composed by Shaan Rahman with lyrics penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Manu Manjith. 

The audio launch of the movie was held in Kochi. The event was attended by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shaan Rahman, Anu Sithara, Thesni Khan, vocalists Sachin Balu, Sreya Jayadeep and Gowri Lekshmi, scriptwriter Sarath Balan, director Dileep Menon producer Siby Thottupuram, Muzik247's Head of Operations Syed Zameer, along with the film crew.

Song Details:

Shekara

Singers: Vidhu Pratap and Sreya Jayadeep

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Sunnath Kalyanam

Singers: Mithun Jayaraj and Gowry Lekshmi

Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Neeyum Njanum

Singer: Sachin Balu

Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Sthothram

Singer: Biju James

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Shaanthi

Singer: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Check the songs here -

Scheduled to release in December, Siby Thottupuram and Navis Xaviour have produced the movie under the banner of Poetry Film House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Tags
Muzik247 Vineeth Sreenivasan 'Aana Alaralodalaral Shaan Rahman Manu Manjith
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2017

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'History Of Joy'

MUMBAI:  Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming movie History Of Joy.  Featuring four tracks, Jovey George Sujo has composed the music to the lyrics of Engandiyoor Chandrasekharan, Harinarayanan BK and Lineesh Emcy.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Nov 2017

Muzik247 releases the song from 'History Of Joy'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the song sung by Najim Arshad from the upcoming movie History Of Joy. Titled Maari Peyyunna, the track is composed by Jovey George Sujo to the lyrics of Lineesh Emcy.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

The first song of 'Punyalan Private Limited' released as a cartoon video

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming Jayasurya starrer Punyalan Private Limited. Titled Naalu Kombulla Kunjaana, the song is presented as a cartoon video featuring the lead characters.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2017

Muzik247 releases upcoming movie 'Piller' first song 'Cycle'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from the upcoming children's movie Pillers. Titled Cycle, the song is composed by Akhil P to the lyrics of Jinas. Abhishek has rendered the track.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Oct 2017

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Chippy'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label, has released the first song from the upcoming children's movie Chippy. Titled Maarivillukale, the song is composed by Sachin Balu to the lyrics of Ramesh Kavil. The movie marks debuting of Sachin Balu as a music director.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group