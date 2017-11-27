Muzik247 releases songs of 'Aana Alaralodalaral'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aana Alaralodalaral.

Songs from the movie are composed by Shaan Rahman with lyrics penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Manu Manjith.

The audio launch of the movie was held in Kochi. The event was attended by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shaan Rahman, Anu Sithara, Thesni Khan, vocalists Sachin Balu, Sreya Jayadeep and Gowri Lekshmi, scriptwriter Sarath Balan, director Dileep Menon producer Siby Thottupuram, Muzik247's Head of Operations Syed Zameer, along with the film crew.

Song Details:

Shekara

Singers: Vidhu Pratap and Sreya Jayadeep

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Sunnath Kalyanam

Singers: Mithun Jayaraj and Gowry Lekshmi

Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Neeyum Njanum

Singer: Sachin Balu

Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Sthothram

Singer: Biju James

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Shaanthi

Singer: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Lyricist: Manu Manjith

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Check the songs here -

Scheduled to release in December, Siby Thottupuram and Navis Xaviour have produced the movie under the banner of Poetry Film House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.