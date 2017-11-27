Muzik247 releases songs of 'Aana Alaralodalaral'
MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aana Alaralodalaral.
Songs from the movie are composed by Shaan Rahman with lyrics penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Manu Manjith.
The audio launch of the movie was held in Kochi. The event was attended by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shaan Rahman, Anu Sithara, Thesni Khan, vocalists Sachin Balu, Sreya Jayadeep and Gowri Lekshmi, scriptwriter Sarath Balan, director Dileep Menon producer Siby Thottupuram, Muzik247's Head of Operations Syed Zameer, along with the film crew.
Song Details:
Shekara
Singers: Vidhu Pratap and Sreya Jayadeep
Lyricist: Manu Manjith
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Sunnath Kalyanam
Singers: Mithun Jayaraj and Gowry Lekshmi
Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Neeyum Njanum
Singer: Sachin Balu
Lyricist: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Sthothram
Singer: Biju James
Lyricist: Manu Manjith
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Shaanthi
Singer: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Lyricist: Manu Manjith
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Check the songs here -
Scheduled to release in December, Siby Thottupuram and Navis Xaviour have produced the movie under the banner of Poetry Film House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.