RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Nov 2017 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Willy William brings his Midas touch to Rita Ora’s 'Anywhere'

MUMBAI: On his new remix of her huge hit Anywhere, William takes the heavenly feel of the vocals away from the chugging electro pop of the original and into something completely different. Amping up the epic feel of the song writing at first with atmospheric synths and uplifting chords, he soon drops us into a sub bass heavy, sexy reggaeton style beat with rapid-fire snare fills and pitch-bending synths. The euphoric chords play out once again over a 4/4 kick before the dramatic tribal drum builds reappear to reintroduce the hip-shaking half-time beat. The contrast of dark and light and different styles works beautifully.

After all his massive success, this partnership with one of the UK’s biggest popstars makes perfect sense. With Mi Gente a Top 10 hit in the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Switzerland to name just a few, William is fast becoming a major name on a global basis.

Tags
William Mi Gente Rita Ora
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Aug 2017

Avicii releases six track EP ‘AVĪCI’

MUMBAI: After eight intense years of music making and touring around the world, Avicii aka Tim Bergling announced that he was stepping down from the stage. People everywhere thought he had left the music scene for good.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jul 2017

J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' is #3 on Spotify's Global Top 50

MUMBAI: Mi Gente is a song recorded by reggaeton Colombian singer J Balvin featuring French producer/singer Willy William. Directed by 36 Grados, the video was premiered on Vevo the same day as the song.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jul 2017

Mi Gente from J Balvin and Willy William is here

MUMBAI: While Luis Fonsi’s hit song Despacito is still burning up the charts worldwide, the new infectious Spanish track Mi Gente by reggaeton singer J Balvin is here.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Jul 2017

J Balvin and Willy William team up for the massive Mi Gente

It's always nice when something amazing comes out of the blue, and French-Mauritian star Willy William was pleasantly surprised to get a contacted by Latin urban sensation J Balvin telling him that he wanted to create a collaborative version of the former’s recent smash ‘Voodoo Song’.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Apr 2015

New Look Wireless announce tenth birthday show to celebrate a decade of the world's hottest festival

MUMBAI: After 10 years of showcasing some of the world’s greatest and upcoming talent, New Look Wireless is throwing a party to end all parties to celebrate the festival’s tenth birthday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom and Channel V re-enter the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group