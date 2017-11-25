Willy William brings his Midas touch to Rita Ora’s 'Anywhere'

MUMBAI: On his new remix of her huge hit Anywhere, William takes the heavenly feel of the vocals away from the chugging electro pop of the original and into something completely different. Amping up the epic feel of the song writing at first with atmospheric synths and uplifting chords, he soon drops us into a sub bass heavy, sexy reggaeton style beat with rapid-fire snare fills and pitch-bending synths. The euphoric chords play out once again over a 4/4 kick before the dramatic tribal drum builds reappear to reintroduce the hip-shaking half-time beat. The contrast of dark and light and different styles works beautifully.

After all his massive success, this partnership with one of the UK’s biggest popstars makes perfect sense. With Mi Gente a Top 10 hit in the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Switzerland to name just a few, William is fast becoming a major name on a global basis.