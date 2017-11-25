RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Nov 2017 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Lost Frequencies releases 'Crazy' under Found Frequencies

MUMBAI: Lost Frequencies has had a year-upon-year ascension since he blazed onto the dance music scene in 2014. Initially beginning as a project for showcasing a new spin on what is often ‘forgotten’ tracks in dance and pop, Lost Frequencies’ own original productions have gone on to smash records as he became this year’s Highest New entry in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll, landed himself numerous platinum records whilst also performing his own, show-stopping solo arena show with his Less Is More Concept at Belgium’s Lotto Arena; this all signalled just the beginning for one of the most exciting young names in music today.

Now, taking his already astounding career to the next level in helping champion new music via his own avenue, Lost Frequencies is proud to announce Found Frequencies, his own, debut label distributed by Armada Music that released its first venture with track Crazy with Zonerling.

Poised to set a new precedent in eclectic selection and releases that we’ve come to know Lost Frequencies for as an artiste in his own right, both in and out the studio, Found Frequencies will provide a new platform for not just his own releases, but passing on the baton to artistes both bubbling up and already-established. Pushing the genre-driven envelope in not stopping at chill, atmospheric vibes, Lost Frequencies will also highlight a broad spectrum of jump-up house, sunset ready beats and prime dancefloor bangers.

Tags
Lost Frequencies DJ Mag Crazy
Related news
Press Releases | 11 Nov 2017

Don Diablo announces 'Future' US tour

MUMBAI: As this year draws to a close, Dutch titan Don Diablo is looking ahead to 2018 and what promises to be yet another monumental year for the multi-talented DJ/Producer.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

Sonu Nigam to share stage with KSHMR in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pulling off a massive coup on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for 2017 as the highest audiovisual act awardee, it has been an enterprising year for LA based music producer KSHMR who effortlessly cemented his position at number 12 on the globally acclaimed poll.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Sep 2017

Hardwell and KSHMR demonstrate their 'Power' in new heavyweight collaboration

MUMBAI: What is dance music lacking right now, you might ask? The answer is simple that is, if you refer to global sensations and influencers Hardwell and KSHMR.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Jun 2017

Lost Frequencies and Netsky release drum 'n' bass-tinged collaboration 'Here With You'

MUMBAI: With his new single and first DJ collaboration called 'Here With You', Lost Frequencies wanted to step into another dimension and work with none other than Belgian drum ‘n’ bass legend Netsky.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Apr 2017

Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tinie Tempah announce DJ EZ as disturbing Ibiza co-host

MUMBAI: Following on from the huge announcement that Disturbing Ibiza will be back for another season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand’s frontman Tinie Tempah has announced that none other than DJ EZ will be joining him as co-host for a select number of shows throughout the summer season.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom and Channel V re-enter the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group