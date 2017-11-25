Lost Frequencies releases 'Crazy' under Found Frequencies

MUMBAI: Lost Frequencies has had a year-upon-year ascension since he blazed onto the dance music scene in 2014. Initially beginning as a project for showcasing a new spin on what is often ‘forgotten’ tracks in dance and pop, Lost Frequencies’ own original productions have gone on to smash records as he became this year’s Highest New entry in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll, landed himself numerous platinum records whilst also performing his own, show-stopping solo arena show with his Less Is More Concept at Belgium’s Lotto Arena; this all signalled just the beginning for one of the most exciting young names in music today.

Now, taking his already astounding career to the next level in helping champion new music via his own avenue, Lost Frequencies is proud to announce Found Frequencies, his own, debut label distributed by Armada Music that released its first venture with track Crazy with Zonerling.

Poised to set a new precedent in eclectic selection and releases that we’ve come to know Lost Frequencies for as an artiste in his own right, both in and out the studio, Found Frequencies will provide a new platform for not just his own releases, but passing on the baton to artistes both bubbling up and already-established. Pushing the genre-driven envelope in not stopping at chill, atmospheric vibes, Lost Frequencies will also highlight a broad spectrum of jump-up house, sunset ready beats and prime dancefloor bangers.