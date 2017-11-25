RadioandMusic
Press Release |  25 Nov 2017 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

Jax Jones unveils vibrant remix of 'Say a Prayer'

MUMBAI: London-based producer and songwriter Jax Jones has unveiled his own dynamic interpretation of Tieks’ Say A Prayer on Ministry of Sound. The track, featuring the vocals of legendary R&B singer Chaka Khan and Jamaican reggae artist Popcaan has been gaining a huge host of radio support and follows upTieks’ huge 2015 hit Sunshine.

Utilising rumbling house chords across his reworking, deep house producer and DJ Jax Jones laces the track with a distinctly dance based feel, resulting in a stomping floor filler which is sure to dominate club-play. Jax’s mix follows the recent remix package for the single, which includes versions from With Sheffield-born producer Toddla T, acclaimed UK act Brookes Brothers, the Chakapella edit, and KISS FM’s Friday and Saturday night host Steve Smart.

Featuring soul-rich sounds and a bass-led breakdown, Tieks’ original has been gaining worldwide acclaim, shooting from the C-List to BBC Radio 1’s B-List in a matter of weeks, thanks to the support of tastemakers such as Danny Howard and Annie Mac, surging past 2 million Spotify streams in the process.

Best known for featuring on Duke Dumont's 2014 single I Got U, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart, Jax Jones scored his own solo Top #3 hit this year with the release of You Don't Know Me featuring Raye, solidifying his reputation as one of UK house music’s most exciting and innovative artists on the rise right now.

Say A Prayer’s ascendancy towards to the summit continues with the Jax Jones remix set for release on Friday 24 November.

Jax Jones Say A Prayer Chaka Khan Sunshine Duke Dumont BBC Radio 1 UK Singles Chart Danny Howard Annie Mac
