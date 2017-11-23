RadioandMusic
Press Release |  23 Nov 2017

NGHTMRE teams up with PnB Rock and Wiz Khalifa for 'TTM'

MUMBAI: NGHTMRE has joined forces with Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock on TTM, which is a track on PnB Rock's new album Catch These Vibes out on Warner Music. According to the song, TTM stands for Talk Too Much, which is aimed at an ex-girlfriend with a dirty habit of gossiping. Wiz Khalifa and PnB rock have the provocative rhymes covered, while NGHTMRE's touch comes in the form of an instrumental topline complemented by his signature deep bass. Originally, TTM was slated to be a NGHTMRE single featuring PnB Rock and Wiz, but PnB loved the track so much that he chose it for his album. NGHTMRE joins an all-star cast of collaborators on the album, which also features Smoke Purpp, Lil Yachty, Russ, A Boogie Wit a Hoodie, Ugly God, and 24 Hours. Talk Too Much is another example of NGHTMRE's stellar genre-bending abilities; lately he has been teaming up with a diverse array of all-star artists for collaborations, such as his recent No Coming Down with Alex Wiley and Sky Montique. NGHTMRE is currently in the process of releasing new music from his "NGHTMRE - II" EP, which has included No Coming Down, On the Run, and The Killer so far. The final track and entire EP will be released on 1 December 2017.

Demonstrated by a diverse sound and exhilarating releases, NGHTMRE continuously proves his prowess as a dynamic maestro on the decks as well as in the studio. The Los Angeles based producer has had a busy 2017 thus far, complementing several successful track releases with outstanding live performances. He recently released On the Run featuring PASSEPORT, teamed up with Ghastly for End of the Night, put his own spin on Fat Joe's classic hit Lean Back as well remixed DJ Snake's recent Here Comes the Night. NGHTMRE's ghoulish fanbase caught him around the world this season, as his packed tour schedule included Lollapalooza, Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and his own Gud Vibrations Festival in SoCal with SLANDER. He is currently traveling for his NGHTMRE Before Xmas tour, which carries him to multiple international locales as well as many major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, New York City and San Francisco. Check out the closest city to you and snag tickets while you can here.

NGHTMRE's Upcoming Dates:

11/22 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

11/24 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

11/25 - Hakkasan - Las Vegas, NV

11/30 - Time - Costa Mesa, CA

12/01 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

12/02 - Hakkasan - Las Vegas, NV

12/08 - Your Paradise - Nadi, Fiji

12/14 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

12/15 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

12/16 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

12/17 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

12/20 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

12/21 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

12/22 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

12/23 - Terminal 5 - New York City, NY

12/29 - Lights All Night - Dallas, TX

12/29 - Resolution - Seattle, WA

12/30 - Lights All Night - Dallas, TX

12/31 - OMFG! NYE 2018 - San Diego, CA

