RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Nov 2017 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Don Diablo reveals official music video 'Take Her Place'

MUMBAI: With hit collaboration Take Her Place featuring A R I Z O N A already racking up over five million streams on Spotify alone just over three weeks on from its release, Don Diablo has now unveiled the sublime accompanying official music video.

The lyric video, which dropped earlier this month and has already amassed over 1.3 million streams on YouTube, followed a dog as she made her way through the forest to a house and car. Picking up where the lyric video left off, we discover the dog has come home to Don a car mechanic working on his extremely rare DeLorean. With the husky Don’s constant companion and assistant, the video explores the theme of man’s best friend, demonstrating the unconditional love and bond between a dog and his ‘owner’ and the sense of grief and loss when they pass. A stunning piece of cinematography, in just three minutes the video sees Don go through the process of losing his treasured companion, being presented with a new one and coming to the realization that whilst no one can replace a loved one, you can learn to find a place for and accept new friends in your life.

Perfectly complimenting the single, the music video puts paid to some of the initial theories surrounding the meaning behind the lyrics, portraying a personal message about the beautiful and complex nature of friendship and acceptance.

A true artist in every sense of the word, Don’s creative flair extends far beyond the realm of music, with each of his tracks marking the beginning of a wider creative process. Don exercises his passion for art, film and cinematography with the accompanying artwork, lyric video and music video all of which play an integral part in conveying his message.

Tags
DeLorean YouTube Spotify DeLorean Don Diablo A R I Z O N A Take Her Place
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Nov 2017

Dhvani Bhanushali enthralls audience at Hungama Spotlight Rising Star

MUMBAI: The 19 year old young petite singer took the audience present live along with the social media fans to frenzy with her performance at the Hungama Spotlight Rising Star.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Nov 2017

Jonas Blue releases video for acoustic version of 'We Could Go Back'

MUMBAI: Without a doubt Jonas Blue is the next breakthrough UK global superstar. The incredibly talented producer, DJ, songwriter and talent spotter has now released the video for a raw acoustic version of his latest single We Could Go Back.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Nov 2017

Don Diablo announces 'Future' US tour

MUMBAI: As this year draws to a close, Dutch titan Don Diablo is looking ahead to 2018 and what promises to be yet another monumental year for the multi-talented DJ/Producer.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Nov 2017

Vienna's pop house hybrid MÖWE unveil their next track 'One Love'

MUMBAI: After quickly garnering attention with their unique fusion of deep house, pop and electronic characteristics, Vienna rising duo MÖWE unveil their next offering One Love via esteemed imprint disco wax.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Nov 2017

Alan Walker releases new single 'All Falls Down'

MUMBAI: British-Norwegian artist, DJ, producer, and one of the world’s most streamed artists globally, Alan Walker, has released his new single All Falls Down featuring rising American pop star Noah Cyrus with co-production by Digital Farm Animals along with the single’s music video via

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's awareness campaign 'Vototsav' inspires citizens to make their votes count
,

MUMBAI: Radio City has announced an awareness campaign, ‘Vototsav’ to emphasize the importance oread more

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors Endeavor and Senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group