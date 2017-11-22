RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Nov 2017 19:49 |  By RnMTeam

'Superhuman' - the third release from British singer/songwriter Tom Forest

MUMBAI: Superhuman continues to mark out one of the most naturally compelling new voices coming out of the UK right now. With this second slice of soul-bearing vulnerability, Tom’s capacity for more sombre tones is made all the more apparent.

Following on from his previous release Believer, which was supported by online tastemakers The Line Of Best Fit, One Stop Record Shop and Atwood Magazine to name a few -Superhuman is another beautiful balance of confessional emotions and melodic beauty from an artist whose body of work continues to set the bar extremely high.

Speaking on the track, Tom states, "I have this image in my head of a man in a suit, underwater, never reaching the surface. Superhuman is about working too hard towards something, and becoming engulfed. I worked for a few years at a law firm with the idea that a solid, well-paid job would somehow help me cling on in London, making music. But I was juggling two careers with no space for anything else, to breaking point. Sometimes it is better to give up, and to go home, if you can."

Check the song here:

Tags
Superhuman Tom Forest
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors endeavor and senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group