'Superhuman' - the third release from British singer/songwriter Tom Forest

MUMBAI: Superhuman continues to mark out one of the most naturally compelling new voices coming out of the UK right now. With this second slice of soul-bearing vulnerability, Tom’s capacity for more sombre tones is made all the more apparent.

Following on from his previous release Believer, which was supported by online tastemakers The Line Of Best Fit, One Stop Record Shop and Atwood Magazine to name a few -Superhuman is another beautiful balance of confessional emotions and melodic beauty from an artist whose body of work continues to set the bar extremely high.

Speaking on the track, Tom states, "I have this image in my head of a man in a suit, underwater, never reaching the surface. Superhuman is about working too hard towards something, and becoming engulfed. I worked for a few years at a law firm with the idea that a solid, well-paid job would somehow help me cling on in London, making music. But I was juggling two careers with no space for anything else, to breaking point. Sometimes it is better to give up, and to go home, if you can."

Check the song here: