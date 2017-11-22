RadioandMusic
Press Release |  22 Nov 2017 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Sreenivasan and Jerry Amaldev come together for 'Raave Nilaave'

MUMBAI: Raave Nilaave, the new Malayalam album featuring five tracks composed by the music maestro Jerry Amaldev to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma, was officially launched at a press meet in Ernakulam Press Club. The tracks are rendered by Teeja Pribu John, K K Nishad, Ramesh Murali and Rakesh Brahmanandan which will strike a chord in the hearts of Malayalees and take them through a touching emotional ride. Pribu John has produced the album under the banner of P J Production House.

About the music album, Jerry Amaldev said, "This has been a confluence of positive vibes and open minds. Pribu and his wife wanted meaningful, melodious songs. Santosh Varma and l did it for them."

As part of the launch, the video of the first song from the album, also titled Raave Nilave was released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247, the album's official music partner. It features Sreenivasan, which marks his first-ever appearance in a music video. Arjun Radhakrishnan, Darshana Rajendran, Neeraja Rajendran, Savan Puthanpurakal, Teeja Pribu John, Master Abhinand, Master Ishwar Krishna and Devika Chandran have also acted in it. The song is sung by Teeja Pribu John and K K Nishad.

Directed by Ganesh Raj, the music video shows the four phases of an artist's life from being a music student to becoming a music director. Apart from the central character's 25-year-old phase, Sreenivasan has portrayed the stages of 45, 60 and 75 year old. The often inevitable loneliness that comes with age, family and their love that undergo changes with time, etc. are the main themes of the video.​

Taking about the music video, Ganesh Raj said, "For a 28-year-old filmmaker like me, getting the opportunity to give visuals to a song composed by none other than the legendary Jerry Amaldev sir is a privilege in itself. The moment the offer came, I jumped on it, not many people of my age might get a chance like this and I didn't want to lose out on it." He continued, "Then as the writing progressed, we realized we had the chance to cast Sreenivasan sir in the lead role, that was the icing on the cake for me. I had seen him act in Thattathin Marayathu, which was my first film as an assistant director when I was 22 years old and I remember being in awe of his performance and aura, now 6 years later getting an opportunity to direct him felt surreal. I cherish every second I got to direct him, it was such a learning process, to observe him, the way he carries himself and his craft, it was no longer a set for me, it was a classroom. Overall, Raave Nilaave, is a work in which I got to learn quite a lot and experiment with landscapes I had never dealt with before."

The cinematography of Raave Nilaave music video is handled by Anend C Chandran whereas the editing is done by Nidhin Raj Arol.

