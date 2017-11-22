Erick Morillo and Kryders unveiled their new music video

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling DJ, producer and label owner Erick Morillo has unveiled the vocal reworks of his collaboration with revered producer Kryder: Waves Released on Erick’s seminal Subliminal label, the track inherits a brand-new interpretations of the August original with the silky vocals of Australian songstress Bella Hunter.

Drawing influence from noughties trance with fluttering guitar strings and euphoric synths underpinned by the emotive delivery from the Australian vocalist, the video focusing on the story of a seduction through a series of shots of the beguiling Hunter, our protagonist, as she charms the object of her affection, set alternately amidst crashing waves on a moonlit beach and drifts of blowing snow. The visually stunning, sensual video perfectly sets off Bella Hunter’s sublime vocals and the impressive production of the track.

Since making a name for himself through 2013 release Aphrodite on Axtone Records, Kryder has gone on to create his own imprint, Sosumi, providing a platform for upcoming artists. A touring DJ, Kryder played several dates in Ibiza this season, including Pacha and Hï Ibiza as well as key festivals such as Mysteryland, and recently hosted his Sosumi Records boat party at ADE alongside We Rave You.

This year, Erick has relaunched two of his pivotal imprints SONDOS and Subliminal Soul, which cater to his diverse style and incredible knowledge of dance music. Cementing his status as one of the leading innovators, Erick’s strong work ethic and energy are still prevalent today. Celebrating 20 years of Subliminal Records this year, Erick continues to support some of the best underground names in the scene, including Eli & Fur.