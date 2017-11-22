Electro pop-infused force Youngr today releases new single 'What's Next'

MUMBAI: The expertly rendered electro-pop track sees a sure-footed artist hit a home run; effervescent, throbbing synths dance over guitar lines and building percussion. The track was produced by Youngr himself, with Asia Whiteacre (Nile Rodgers, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd) joining the multi-talented musician on songwriting duties.

Youngr says, “I wrote this song with an amazing songwriter called Asia Whiteacre, we met for this first time the day we wrote this tune. We were both experiencing our first taste of success after writing and grafting for so long, yet we were both annoyed about the same thing... people kept asking us what was next, and what we were going to do after this and after that... and all we wanted to do was enjoy the moment. I think this kind of feeling only happens once or twice in a lifetime, and I am so glad I got to capture it in three minutes of music.”

What’s Next comes after a summer of back-to-back international touring and the release of the incredible Monstersvideo, filmed as a creative collaboration with award-winning photographer, director and illustrator Valentine Reinhardt (Tame Impala, Sébastien Tellier, Nike), and with guest art direction from globally renowned director Manu Cossu (Drake, Gesafelstein, A$AP Rocky).

Since breaking through last year with self-released debut single Out Of My System, the multi-talented musician has racked up over 34 million streams on Spotify, 26 million views on Facebook, 4 million views on YouTube, and sold-out tours across Europe and North America. His phenomenal live show has travelled to over 50 festivals including SXSW, Latitude, Ultra Music Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, with an unmissable headline show approaching at London’s Heaven on 6 October 2017.

Prior to his first release, Youngr had initially begun to make a name for himself online with his unique and remarkable one-take live videos and dancefloor friendly bootlegs, with his take on Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap racking up over 10 million views on Facebook during the first two weeks.

A music graduate and accomplished musician, Youngr’s vivid songwriting and global pop-infused sound is seeing him quickly cut through as one of the brightest breakthrough talents. New single What’s Next testifies to an artist with a strong sense of direction showing no signs of slowing down.

Youngr will be playing a headline show at Heaven in London on Friday, 6 October 2017.