RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Nov 2017 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Electro pop-infused force Youngr today releases new single 'What's Next'

MUMBAI: The expertly rendered electro-pop track sees a sure-footed artist hit a home run; effervescent, throbbing synths dance over guitar lines and building percussion. The track was produced by Youngr himself, with Asia Whiteacre (Nile Rodgers, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd) joining the multi-talented musician on songwriting duties.

Youngr says, “I wrote this song with an amazing songwriter called Asia Whiteacre, we met for this first time the day we wrote this tune. We were both experiencing our first taste of success after writing and grafting for so long, yet we were both annoyed about the same thing... people kept asking us what was next, and what we were going to do after this and after that... and all we wanted to do was enjoy the moment. I think this kind of feeling only happens once or twice in a lifetime, and I am so glad I got to capture it in three minutes of music.”

What’s Next comes after a summer of back-to-back international touring and the release of the incredible Monstersvideo, filmed as a creative collaboration with award-winning photographer, director and illustrator Valentine Reinhardt (Tame Impala, Sébastien Tellier, Nike), and with guest art direction from globally renowned director Manu Cossu (Drake, Gesafelstein, A$AP Rocky).

Since breaking through last year with self-released debut single Out Of My System, the multi-talented musician has racked up over 34 million streams on Spotify, 26 million views on Facebook, 4 million views on YouTube, and sold-out tours across Europe and North America. His phenomenal live show has travelled to over 50 festivals including SXSW, Latitude, Ultra Music Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, with an unmissable headline show approaching at London’s Heaven on 6 October 2017.

Prior to his first release, Youngr had initially begun to make a name for himself online with his unique and remarkable one-take live videos and dancefloor friendly bootlegs, with his take on Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap racking up over 10 million views on Facebook during the first two weeks.

A music graduate and accomplished musician, Youngr’s vivid songwriting and global pop-infused sound is seeing him quickly cut through as one of the brightest breakthrough talents. New single What’s Next testifies to an artist with a strong sense of direction showing no signs of slowing down.

Youngr will be playing a headline show at Heaven in London on Friday, 6 October 2017.

Tags
Youngr Asia Whiteacre What’s Next
Related news
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2017

Echoes of Earth returns with second edition

MUMBAI: After the success of the first edition, music festival Echoes of Earth  is back on 18-19November, 2017.In the Year two edition, Echoes of Earth is getting even closer to the pulse of great live music, promising a stellar International and Indian line-up with sounds of Electronic live, So

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors endeavor and senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group