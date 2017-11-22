RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Nov 2017 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

DGTL announces full line up for its Amsterdam edition

MUMBAI: DGTL will return for another festival at the NDSM Docklands during Easter next year. On 30, 31 March and 1 April 2018

over 65 artists will take their spot behind the decks and treat the crowd on all they have to offer. Amongst the expansive billing are Âme II Âme, Floating Points b2b Hunee, Jeff Mills, Laurent Garnier, Maceo Plex, Modeselektor [dj], Schwarzmann [live] and Tale Of Us. As well as music DGTL will also present unique art installations and revolutionary sustainability projects.

The mixed line up also holds heavyweight names Amelie Lens, Blawan, DVS1, Gerd Janson, Hot Since 82, Ida Engberg, Jackmaster, Job Jobse, Mano le Tough, Maya Jane Coles, Oliver Koletzki, Red Axes [live], Recondite [live] and Speedy J.

While there are some recurring names there is also a whole lot of room for fresh faces. DGTL will be giving a podium to ingenious techno artists such as Aleksi Perälä [live], Dax J and Call Super. As well as offering a spot to full live band performances, Romare and Dollkraut. The festival also embraces the lo-fi left-field with acts such as Palmbomen II & Betonkust, and adds depth to the line up with Giegling’s DJ Dustin, Nightmares on Wax and Honey Dijon.

Valuing young talent just as much as the more established names, upcoming musicians such as Nous’Klaers Oceanic and Oberman have also been offered a spot on the festival’s stacked line up.

Tickets will go on sale on the 22 November and for 2018 buyers will also be given the option of choosing the ‘Payment Plan’, giving customers the option to pay their tickets in terms. Whether visitors want to go the full weekend, or just one day; the option will be there for all customers who buy their ticket before the deadline on 31 December.

Tags
DGTL Âme II Âme Floating Points b2b Hunee Jeff Mills Laurent Garnier Amsterdam
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2017

The top 16 of the Red Bull BC One 2017 star to feature in music video

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, the third edition of the Red Bull BC One India Cypher was held in Bengaluru, where the winner of the inaugural edition in 2015, B-Boy Flying Machine, took the title of Red Bull BC One India Champion yet again.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2017

The top 16 of the Red Bull BC One 2017 star to feature in music video

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, the third edition of the Red Bull BC One India Cypher was held in Bengaluru, where the winner of the inaugural edition in 2015, B-Boy Flying Machine, took the title of Red Bull BC One India Champion yet again.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2017

NGHTMRE ups the scare factor with 'The Killer'

MUMBAI: With Halloween quickly approaching, it is certainly the season for all things spooky in the music world and beyond.

read more
Press Releases | 24 May 2017

Joris Voorn presents Spectrum Radio

MUMBAI: Joris Voorn's all-encompassing Spectrum project launched earlier this year, bringing the world his own branded, specially curated events, that feature extended sets by Joris himself and a stunning photography series that runs alongside the parties - and now, an acclaimed radio show t

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jul 2015

Sensation celebrates its 15th anniversary with live videostream

MUMBAI: The day has arrived – Sensation, the World's leading dance event, is celebrating 15 years in the Amsterdam Arena. This one-off edition will not travel the globe. There is only one chance to see this exclusive show that will tantalize all senses.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors endeavor and senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group