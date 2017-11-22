DGTL announces full line up for its Amsterdam edition

MUMBAI: DGTL will return for another festival at the NDSM Docklands during Easter next year. On 30, 31 March and 1 April 2018

over 65 artists will take their spot behind the decks and treat the crowd on all they have to offer. Amongst the expansive billing are Âme II Âme, Floating Points b2b Hunee, Jeff Mills, Laurent Garnier, Maceo Plex, Modeselektor [dj], Schwarzmann [live] and Tale Of Us. As well as music DGTL will also present unique art installations and revolutionary sustainability projects.

The mixed line up also holds heavyweight names Amelie Lens, Blawan, DVS1, Gerd Janson, Hot Since 82, Ida Engberg, Jackmaster, Job Jobse, Mano le Tough, Maya Jane Coles, Oliver Koletzki, Red Axes [live], Recondite [live] and Speedy J.

While there are some recurring names there is also a whole lot of room for fresh faces. DGTL will be giving a podium to ingenious techno artists such as Aleksi Perälä [live], Dax J and Call Super. As well as offering a spot to full live band performances, Romare and Dollkraut. The festival also embraces the lo-fi left-field with acts such as Palmbomen II & Betonkust, and adds depth to the line up with Giegling’s DJ Dustin, Nightmares on Wax and Honey Dijon.

Valuing young talent just as much as the more established names, upcoming musicians such as Nous’Klaers Oceanic and Oberman have also been offered a spot on the festival’s stacked line up.

Tickets will go on sale on the 22 November and for 2018 buyers will also be given the option of choosing the ‘Payment Plan’, giving customers the option to pay their tickets in terms. Whether visitors want to go the full weekend, or just one day; the option will be there for all customers who buy their ticket before the deadline on 31 December.