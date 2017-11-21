RadioandMusic
Press Release |  21 Nov 2017 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Samarpan - A Tribute to the Pioneers of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the pioneers of Hindusthani Classical Music in Navi Mumbai. Back in 1978 when the twin city was in its infancy they started the New Bombay Music and Drama Circle in Vashi, brought together like-minded people together to work for this, nurtured many aspiring musicians residing in Navi Mumbai and created a group of discerning listeners of Hindustani Classical Music here. Thanks to the untiring efforts of Vyas-bua, Chimmalgi-ji and their associates, Navi Mumbai can boast of a thriving atmosphere of Indian music and culture today. ‘Samarpan’ is a tribute from the music lovers of Navi Mumbai to these two illuminaries for their contribution and this is the sixth consecutive year

This year ‘Samarpan’ will be held in two sessions. The morning session will begin with a vocal recital by the upcoming artiste Shanti Swaroop followed by semi classical presentation by Neha Chimmalgi. Morning session will conclude with a special session on Pt C R Vyas’ gayaki by vocalist and scholar Pandit Rajendra Manerikar. The evening session will feature two vocalists, starting with a performance senior vocalist Archana Kanhere. The evening session will conclude with a vocal recital by renowned vocalist Sanjeev Chimmalgi.

Dnyaneshwar Sonawane & Abhishek Kathe (Harmonium) and Prasad Padhye and Rupak Kharvandikar (Tabla) will be providing able accompaniment to the artistes. The event will be compered by Asmita Pande.

This programme is open for all music lovers and entry is free.

Date – 26 November, 2017  

Morning session – 9.30 am to 1.30 pm

Evening session - 5 pm to 9 pm

Venue – Mini Hall, 2floor, N.M.S.A., Sector 4, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

