Epwhurd teams up with Fatman Scoop for 'Money' on Eph'd Up

MUMBAI: Ephwurd teamed up with hip hop legend Fatman Scoop for their newest track Money, an appropriate title for a track that's guaranteed to be in heavy rotation at the club. Money is heavy on serrated synths and break beats, creating an intensive rhythmic backdrop for Fatman Scoop's iconic vocals. As he quotes in the track, "Money" is sure to have everyone on the dance floor jumping. Their distinctive, bass-driven sound has gained a cult-like global following, which lead them to launch their own record label. Money is only the second release on Eph'd Up Records, but Ephwurd's imprint has already made waves with the release of Phunky Beats this fall and more cutting edge music on the way. Eph'd Up Records serves as a primary destination for fans of Datsik and Bais Haus's sound to find hard-hitting music from the guys themselves and some of the industry's best up and coming talent.

Since exploding onto the scene as a mysterious, anonymous duo in 2015, Ephwurd have not only revealed their identity but transformed it into a veritable lifestyle and brand. After launching their Eph'd Up Radio show earlier this year, the guys decided to create their own imprint Eph'd Up Records as a space to have the freedom to release their own music when and how they want to, as well as that from like-minded artists who continue to challenge the status quo of electronic music. After an intense summer of headlining spots at EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Shambhala and the Global Dance Festival, Datsik and Bais Haus are back in the studio cooking up some new music for their fans. Stay tuned to see what else they have in store to heat up your winter. If you just can't wait for what's next from Ephwurd, catch them on tour this winter in Australia through 9 December, and then back in Los Angeles to finish the year strong on the 15 December at the famous Belasco Theater.