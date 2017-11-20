RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Nov 2017 20:02 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Music grabs the audio rights of #PSPK25

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno music company in Tollywood, has grabbed the audio rights of the most anticipated Telugu movie, #PSPK25, for a record price. Though the exact price hasn't been disclosed, the company is said to have shelled out huge bucks and the price is probably the highest ever for a Telugu movie.

Anirudh Ravichander, the Kollywood magician, debuts in Telugu with this movie and needless to say, there has been huge hype around the music album. On top of that, the first song, Baitikochi Chuste, has taken the music lovers by storm.

The film marks the coming together of the sensational Attarintiki Daaredi combo Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas and the film has been riding high on expectations. Trade pundits are betting big on this movie and as the first song has become an instant chartbuster, the expectations from the music album have gone up.

Aditya Music already holds the audio rights of many of Pawan Kalyan's biggest blockbusters and it is understandable as to why they have gone all out to clinch the deal with PSPK 25 makers as the film is going to be one of the biggest releases next year.

