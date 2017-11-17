RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  17 Nov 2017 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Slander releases remix of Post Malone's 'I Fall Apart'

MUMBAI: Slander can always be counted on for unexpected, cutting-edge music, and this time they've put their own unique twist on Post Malone's emotional single I Fall Apart. The track's devastatingly beautiful vocals are complemented by the addition of a Slander's cranked-up bassline and metallic synths, making for a track that is both an angsty anthem and a headbanging jam for the dance floor. Slander is releasing I Fall Apart as a free download for their listeners, so snag this one while you can. The remix comes after their recent collaboration EP with Kayzo, Dilapidation Celebration, released on Monstercat, which was well received by fans and industry tastemakers alike. As always, SLANDER has more exciting music up their sleeve and on its way to your speakers very soon.

Slander has also been making waves in the scene this year with their original productions, including Superhuman featuring Eric Leva, We Out with Danish producer Stoltenhoff, One Life on Spinnin' Records and their recent rendition of Major Lazer'sKnow No Better on Mad Decent. Their ability to produce both bass-heavy headbangers and emotionally stirring melodies distinguishes them as talented, multifaceted producers, not to mention their insane stage presence. Slander has been performing worldwide on their Superhuman tour, including stops at Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Moonrise, Creamfields, EDC Las Vegas and many more. Catch SLANDER on tour, dates below!

Slander's upcoming 2017 dates:

11/17 - Intrigue Nightclub - Las Vegas, NV

11/18 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

11/22 - Foundation - Seattle, WA

11/24 - Echostage - Washington DC

11/25 - Give Thanks Festival - San Jose, CA

11/29 - Intrigue Nightclub - Las Vegas, NV

12/01 - Playstation Theater - New York City, NY

12/02 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

12/30 - Decadence - Denver, CO

12/31 - Decadence - Denver, CO

12/31 - Resolution NYE - Costa Mesa, CA

Tags
Slander I Fall Apart Kayzo Major Lazer
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

DJ Marvin Humes and A-Minor releases 'Girls On The Floor'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Marvin Humes has revealed himself as the mystery artist behind the heavily supported club track, Girls on the Floor with A-Minor. The single is out now via LuvBug.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Aug 2017

Major Lazer's 'Sua Cara' video featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar premieres

MUMBAI: Major Lazer's video for Sua Cara, featuring Brazilian superstars Anitta and Pabllo Vittar , is out now.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Jul 2017

Major Lazer's 'Know No Better' features Travis Scott, Camilo and Quavo

MUMBAI: Major Lazer has just debuted an interactive version of their video for Know No Better featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Jul 2017

Major Lazer debuts video for 'Know No Better' ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo

MUMBAI: “For me, Major Lazer is the ne plus ultra of dance music videos,” says director Philip Andelman. “It’s always been a dream of mine to work with them and be included in their insane canon. Which is where the idea for the video started, with a daydream.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Mar 2017

Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah, Dillon Francis and Andy C to perform at UNTOLD Festival

MUMBAI: Romania’s biggest festival UNTOLD that is to take place from 3-6 August in Cluj-Napoca is getting bigger and better with every announcement.  The organisers have unleashed a huge triple helping of names in the form of their mega Dragon’s Nest and Alchemy Stages.  

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industread more

Press Releases
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform read more

News
Saregama India acquires the music of 'Monsoon Shootout'

MUMBAI: Saregama India has added another feather in its cap, by acquiring the music rights of thread more

News
Aditya Music acquires music rights of mega Tollywood films

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno Music Company in Telugu Film Industry, has read more

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group