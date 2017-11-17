Slander releases remix of Post Malone's 'I Fall Apart'

MUMBAI: Slander can always be counted on for unexpected, cutting-edge music, and this time they've put their own unique twist on Post Malone's emotional single I Fall Apart. The track's devastatingly beautiful vocals are complemented by the addition of a Slander's cranked-up bassline and metallic synths, making for a track that is both an angsty anthem and a headbanging jam for the dance floor. Slander is releasing I Fall Apart as a free download for their listeners, so snag this one while you can. The remix comes after their recent collaboration EP with Kayzo, Dilapidation Celebration, released on Monstercat, which was well received by fans and industry tastemakers alike. As always, SLANDER has more exciting music up their sleeve and on its way to your speakers very soon.

Slander has also been making waves in the scene this year with their original productions, including Superhuman featuring Eric Leva, We Out with Danish producer Stoltenhoff, One Life on Spinnin' Records and their recent rendition of Major Lazer'sKnow No Better on Mad Decent. Their ability to produce both bass-heavy headbangers and emotionally stirring melodies distinguishes them as talented, multifaceted producers, not to mention their insane stage presence. Slander has been performing worldwide on their Superhuman tour, including stops at Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Moonrise, Creamfields, EDC Las Vegas and many more. Catch SLANDER on tour, dates below!

Slander's upcoming 2017 dates:

11/17 - Intrigue Nightclub - Las Vegas, NV

11/18 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

11/22 - Foundation - Seattle, WA

11/24 - Echostage - Washington DC

11/25 - Give Thanks Festival - San Jose, CA

11/29 - Intrigue Nightclub - Las Vegas, NV

12/01 - Playstation Theater - New York City, NY

12/02 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

12/30 - Decadence - Denver, CO

12/31 - Decadence - Denver, CO

12/31 - Resolution NYE - Costa Mesa, CA