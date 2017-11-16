Jennifer Lopez shares music video for new single 'Amor, Amor, Amor' feat. Wisin

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez shared the music video for her brand new single Amor Amor Amor featuring Wisin. Since it’s release, the video has garnered over 14 million views and the single has positioned itself as the top digital song in Spain and Latin America.

Amor, Amor, Amor stands out as the second anthem to be unveiled from her forthcoming Spanish-language album—due out very soon via Sony Music Latin. Keeping up a tradition that includes hits such as Follow The Leader and Adrenalina, this marks her third collaboration with urban superstar Wisin as their chemistry continues to prove nothing short of magical.

The upbeat, energetic, and downright sexy Amor, Amor, Amor highlights her immense voice and inspiring swagger. For the video, Lopez and Wisin took over the Bowery Station in the New York Subway and practically shook the city in the process! It’s another blockbuster visual from the superstar that the world is bound to love.

Amor, Amor, Amor arrives hot on the heels of the summer smash Ni Tú Ni Yo. Upon premiering, the music video trended #1 on VEVO, became the #1 video by a female artist worldwide, soared to #2 on digital music stores, and generated over 6 million views in just two days with 64 million to date. It’s consistently held a spot in the Top of 5 of the ‘Latino Songs’ Chart of digital music stores and peaked at #5 on the Spotify ‘Global Viral 50’ with 43 million streams and counting thus far. Lopez and Gente de Zona performed it for the first time on television at the Macy’s 4 July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC.

Be ready for Lopez’s biggest and best album yet.