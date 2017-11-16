DJ Snake releases video for 'A Different Way,' Feat. Lauv

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake releases the video for his single A Different Way featuring Lauv today on Vevo.

The heart-warming, uplifting video was directed by award-winning director Colin Tilley (DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts, Kendrick Lamar’s Alright, Future’s Mask Off), who also shot DJ Snake’s video for his single Middle. Tilley’s involvement in the video brings the journey of A Different Way full circle, as the director also captured DJ Snake’s journey in September through the streets of Paris that culminated in a historic performance atop the Arc De Triomphe where he originally premiered the track. The event was broadcast to over three million fans on Facebook and Instagram Live. Tilley also shot the Beats By Dre short film featuring DJ Snake’s story to his rise as part of its #AboveTheNoise global campaign for the newly launched Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone.

Shot in Los Angeles, the video for A Different Way prominently features Sheadan Gabriel, a young dancer and actor most known for his work with Justin Bieber, as well as singer, actress and dancer Internet personality Montana Tucker.

DJ Snake has been nominated for an American Music Award for Favorite Artist in Electronic Dance Music. The awards will be handed out live this Sunday, 19 November, at 8/7c on ABC.

DJ Snake (AKA William Grigahcine) has had an incredible year since releasing his debut album, Encore, last August. The album hit No. 1 on the Dance chart and Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the Top 10 around the world, including at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. DJ Snake also scored his first No. 1 record last year with Let Me Love You, featuring Justin Bieber, which has been certified 4x-platinum. He has since amassed over 3.5 billion streams, thanks to the success of his additional hits Turn Down For What, Get Low, You Know You Like It, Lean On, and Middle. In addition, DJ Snake spent the year headlining festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza Paris and Chicago, HARD Summer, Ultra Miami, and Tomorrowland and closing out Coachella’s Outdoor Stage in April.