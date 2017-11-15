Lloyd LIewellyn releases second track 'Run'

MUMBAI: Welsh singer and songwriter Lloyd Llewellyn had only recorded a few demos last year when he suddenly found himself playing Isle of Wight Festival, Board masters and Sofar Sounds as well as featured on BBC Radio six music – a suitably remarkable entrance for a bonafide emerging star.

Having released his debut Long Way Down to critical acclaim earlier this year, picking up coverage across Spill Magazine and a number of taste maker blogs as well as national radio plays, Lloyd continues the output with his second track of 2017 with Run; a stripped-back, emotive ode to a tumultuous relationship.

With the kind of natural, burnished vocal that enthralls as naturally as it evokes technical acclaim, the layers of trumpets and gentle builds and breaks in the track make Run another trademark, emotion-strewn and beguilingly frank release from the singer/songwriter.

Speaking on the track, Lloyd states,"Run was the first song I ever wrote, back at my parent’s house on an out-of-tune piano. It’s about escaping what was a toxic relationship for both sides. Both of us made our mistakes but there were times which neither of us wanted to let go of - young and reckless love brought the best and worst out of us.”

Listen to ‘Run’: