Press Release |  14 Nov 2017 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

G-EAZY releases new track and music video for 'The Plan'

MUMBAI: Earlier this week, multi-platinum rapper and producer G-Eazy announced the date of his highly anticipated fourth studio album and short film, The Beautiful and Damned, will be released on 15 December via BPG/RVG/RCA Records and is available for pre-order now. Those who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of G-Eazy’s smash hit single, No Limit ft. A$AP Rocky and Cardi B as well as a new track, The Plan. Additionally, G-Eazy releases the music video for The Plan which was directed by Daniel CZ.

The highly personal 20 track double album features special guests including Halsey, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, E-40, Charlie Puth, Anna of The North and more.

No Limit ft. A$AP Rocky and Cardi B is currently blowing up the charts and received rave reviews upon release. The track has been streamed over 40 million times on Spotify, is in the top ten on Spotify’s Top 200 US Chart and is currently Top ten at both Rhythm and Urban radio.

