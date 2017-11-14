Chayanne® releases new single and video ‘Choka Choka’

MUMBAI: The legendary Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Chayanne® joins forces with the rising Puerto Rican-Dominican urban star Ozuna to give life to Choka Choka the second single from Chayanne®'s forthcoming album. The single and video are available now on all digital music platforms.

Filmed in Miami, Florida, Chayanne® and Ozuna come together to perform Choka Choka, accompanied by a group of dancers, in a story where a man pursues a sensual, confident and mysterious woman who leaves a trail of flames in her path. Day turns into night and the man finds himself face to face with the woman who has taken over his dreams and made him obsessed but it’s uncertain whether the woman is part of his imagination or if she is real.

Chayanne® is the perfect vocalist for this rhythmic track as he sweetens our ear with his joy and romanticism. As he sings in Spanish, “Tell me that your game has a purpose; tell me that in the end you'll be only mine."

Ozuna is one of the most promising artists on the urban scene. He recently charted eight songs simultaneously on Billboard's hot Latin songs. As co-writer of Choka Choka, Ozuna shows us his seductive side and his talent at creating fun lyrics.

The previous single by Chayanne®, titled Qué Me Has Hecho, feat. Wisin, has received over 50 million views in its various versions (official video, lyric video and official audio) on his VEVO channel.

Chayanne®, known for such Latin-pop classics as Tiempo de Vals, Y Tú Te Vas and Provócame, continues working on his forthcoming album, his first since En Todo Estaré(2014), which was certified multi-Platinum in several countries.