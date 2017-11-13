Peking Duk releases new single 'Let You Down'

MUMBAI: Peking Duk have today released the official video for their brand new single Let You Down featuring Swedish electro pop duo Icona Pop. A modern heartbreak melody and the first to feature vocals from one-half of the Peking Duk duo, Adam Hyde, the official video for the track tells the tale of a beleaguered woman desperate to avoid commitment to her doting other half, and follows the release of the single which has so far amassed over two million Spotify streams since release in October.

Using a series of sharp and clever cuts, the crisp production follows the story of a series of engagement proposals for the female protagonist, as she desperately attempts to avoid each one through a series of comedic mishaps, including diving out of a moving car and setting herself on fire. Light-hearted and hilarious, the video flows through the different stages of the duo’s relationship with the razor-like synths and thundering drum beats beautifully contrasting both artistes’ emotive vocals.

Talking about the video, Adam Hyde added, “It is loosely based off the story in the movie Candy from Heath Ledger's perspective. We honestly just felt like the happy melodies would be far more interesting with a sad story through the lyrics. Weirdly, the story in Candy is far more relatable than it seems on first glance. Many people are actually in scenarios or relationships where they know they are bringing the other person down. This is the hard part; trying to tell them to leave so you don’t let them down.”

Reuben Styles said, “It was fun doing things for a music video that we hadn’t done before like working with stunt doubles. At the end of the day it’s just a fun light hearted clip. Keep an eye out for the cameos."

Having received four ARIA Award nominations for Best Dance Release for Stranger feat. Elliphant, Best Group, Best Live Act and Apple Music Song Of The Year for Stranger feat. Elliphant, Peking Duk are currently in the midst of a busy run of dates across Australia, Asia, and New Zealand, with a gig at Koko in Camden, London, scheduled for 15 December.