Marvin Humes unleashes Fabio Lendrum remix of 'Girls On The Floor'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Marvin Humes has revealed Fabio Lendrum’s remix of his heavily supported club track, Girls on the Floor with A-Minor. The single, which circulated across the festival circuit in summer, gained heavy support from the some of the biggest names in the industry, including Steve Lawler, Jay Kay, Oliver Heldens, and Chocolate Puma.

A club track laced with a rich groove-led melody, Fabio Lendrum’s reworking of the original features a funky drum beat and rumbling hooks to give the release a vibrant tech-house feel.

London bred, half-Italian Fabio Lendrum has built up support from some of the industry’s key players in his career thus far, including Pete Tong, Mistajam, Vanilla Ace, Tough Love, Filthy Rich and Martin Ikin. His presence on UK radio has grown substantially with airtime on BBC Radio 1 and London’s Kiss FM. He has also played at most of London’s major clubs, including Fabric and XOYO, and has received support from Richie Hawtin and Carl Craig on his D-Vine release, Almost Acid.

Marvin Humes has played a series of sets in Ibiza during summer, playing at Tinie Tempah’s Disturbing Ibiza Residency at Ushuaia, Craig David’s TS5 at Ibiza Rocks and Mambo Brothers’ brand new ‘Hï Sundays!’ residency at the newly launched Hï Ibiza.

Closer to home, Marvin headlined the XCLSV stage at We Are FSTVL back in May, whilst continuing to host his own radio show on Capital FM. Playing the late night slot midweek on the station he serves as the show’s tastemaker, introducing fresh new dance music to his audience.

Lacing Girls on the Floor with a more club-ready feel thanks to his cleverly layered production methods, Fabio Lendrum’s remix of Marvin Humes’ Girls on the Floor looks set to dominate club play upon release.