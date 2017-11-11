RadioandMusic
Faren Rachels self-titled debut EP is out

MUMBAI: Faren Rachels has a full calendar this week as she releases her self-titled debut EP today and joins Luke Combs for the second half of his Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour. Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 New Artists You Need To Know, Rachels is excited to share her new music with fans as she opens a string of 14 sold out dates, hitting markets like Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Charlotte before wrapping December 16th in Luke’s hometown of Asheville, NC at the US Cellular Center Arena. The Georgia native also had the honour of opening for Dwight Yoakam several times this year, including stops in North Carolina last week.

The self-titled EP features her first two singles Free Drinks and If It Ain’t Fixed, which were released simultaneously last month. Within a couple weeks, Free Drinks reached over 105k streams and was featured on Taste of Country, which praised the tune as ‘An anthem for every woman.’ Having penned four of the five songs, Rachels is proud to share her long awaited debut project, produced by Aaron Goodvin and Sammy Mitchell.

FAREN RACHELS:

Nowhere Tonight (Bart Butler, Aaron Goodvin, Faren Rachels)

Free Drinks (Bart Butler, Aaron Goodvin, Faren Rachels)

If It Ain’t Fixed (Tommy Cecil, Jaida Dreyer, Jared Mullins, Cole Taylor)

If I’m Being Honest (Bart Butler, Aaron Goodvin, Faren Rachels)

When Smoking Was Cool (Faren Rachels, Lainey Wilson)

 

