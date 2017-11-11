Don Diablo announces 'Future' US tour

MUMBAI: As this year draws to a close, Dutch titan Don Diablo is looking ahead to 2018 and what promises to be yet another monumental year for the multi-talented DJ/Producer. Setting his sights stateside Don has revealed the eight-date Future tour, named for his forthcoming album, which will roll across North America next February, with special guest Lost Frequencies joining him for every show.

Playing a handful of world-class venues, Don will be kicking things off at The Observatory in San Diego, before heading to The Regency, San Francisco and The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles. After taking the stage at Chicago’s revered Concord Music Hall, Don will make his way to New City Gas in Montreal, before returning to the US for the final three shows at Echostage in Washington DC, Terminal 5 in New York and last but by no means least Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Regarded as the founding father of the future house movement, it should come as no surprise that Don was just recently voted #11 in the world in this year’s DJ Mag Poll as well as being the highest placing artist in the future house category. Having recently released the first two tracks taken from his forthcoming artist album, to widespread acclaim, the first single was ‘Don’t Let Go’ which has amassed over 5 million streams and counting on Spotify and YouTube and the most recent single, Take Her Place is a collaboration with the band, A R I Z O N A, and has already racked up 1.7 million streams on Spotify alone, a week after its release. 2018 will see the producer reach new heights with the release of his anticipated album and a whole lot more in store for his ever-expanding fan base.

Lost Frequencies has cemented himself as one of the strongest and fastest-rising young artists in dance music today. Blazing into the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll as this year’s highest new entry at #26, he also took his Lost Frequencies & Friends arena event to the Amsterdam Arena to great acclaim. His sell-out solo arena show in Belgium with his Less Is More live concept (named after his 2016 debut artist album), saw him premiere his long-awaited collaboration with Netsky titled Here With You. To date the track that has amassed over 10 million streams and counting whilst spending 6 weeks atop of the Belgian Ultra Top Charts.