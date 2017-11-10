RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  10 Nov 2017 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Wizcraft International's 4th Broadway styled Theatrical 'Balle Balle' opens with a glamorous premiere

MUMBAI: Wizcraft International's 4th theatrical, Balle Balle, witnessed a spectacular premiere night with leading names from Bollywood gracing the red carpet. The evening dazzled with super stars like Arshad Warsi who was joined by his kids,  the stunning Shabana Azmi, the gorgeous Gauhar Khan who was accompanied by her sister Nigar Khan and the talented Lopa Mudra Raut.

The night was also attended by an array of stars from the music fraternity like Jatin Pandit, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Akriti Kakkar  and Roop Kumar Rathod and ace directors from Bollywood like Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy and Raj Kumar Hirani

The glamorous evening began with the Wizcraft Directors and Founders, Viraf Sarkari, Sabbas Joseph and Andre Timmins welcoming the guests, who came to experience the magnificent Broadway styled musical comedy.

While some guests enjoyed the wedding celebrations and danced to the beats of the dhol, some were seen enjoying the scrumptious ladoos, laughing to the humorous chaos of the story line. The stars showered the theatrical with compliments, wished hearty congratulations and success to the musical extravaganza.

With a trail of three successful productions, Zangoora, Jhumroo and Jaan-e-Jigar, Wizcraft's 4th theatrical Balle Balle is a stellar combination of Bollywood music and the true spirit of a Big Fat Indian wedding,  directed and produced by Viraf Sarkari and co-produced by Andre Timmins and Sabbas Joseph.

The director of Balle Balle, Viraf Sarkari shares “Balle Balle is an outcome of months of hard work, rigorous rehearsals and tremendous dedication. We cannot be any more proud of the musical and its performers ! It brings out the very best of an Indian wedding combined with a  truly talented cast and an amazing storyline that will make everyone experience the love and laughter of a Punjabi Wedding the minute the curtains raise''

The theatrical will be staged in the Entertainment capital of India-Mumbai at BalGandharv Rang Mandir, Bandra, 10 November 2017 onwards. So get ready to witness the biggest and craziest wedding of the year - Balle Balle.

Tags
Wizcraft International Balle Balle Gauhar Khan Shabana Azmi Arshad Warsi Jatin Pandit Alka Yagnik Ila Arun Akriti Kakkar Roop Kumar Rathod Subhash Ghai Ramesh Sippy Raj Kumar Hirani
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

Ashok Gajapathi Raju releases 'Jai Jai Gange', sung by Akriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Rajkumari of Pratapgarh Ratna Singh launched her latest song 'Jai Jai Gange', voiced by Bollywood’s well known singer Akriti Kakkar.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Feb 2017

Mika Singh sings his unrecorded composition and shares his secret mantras at Fifth Veda cultural hub

MUMBAI: "Mika may appear as a rock star with attitude on stage, but in reality, it is hard to find such a down-to-earth man", said Subhash Ghai after his conversation with Mika Singh during a music workshop held at Whistling Woods International (WWI) as part of the Fifth Veda cultural h

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2017

Grand jury selects the best for 9th Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Be it the free fun flowing 'Befikre' music to the soulful heart touching 'Channa Mereya', 2016 marked a year with a variable mix for the listeners.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2016

Ticket sales for Global Citizen Festival India 2016 to begin from 15 Sept

MUMBAI: BookMyShow, the online entertainment ticketing brand, will begin the first phase of ticket sales for the most anticipated Global Citizen Festival India 2016 tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, 15 September at 12 noon across all its platforms.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Jun 2016

Whistling Woods International introduces Lata Mangeshkar scholarship

MUMBAI: With his Film & Media Arts institute Whistling Woods International (WWI) entering its tenth year, and having had the success of it being rated as one of the ten best film schools in the world, Founder & Chairman Subhash Ghai is delighted to announce a scholarship for meritorious

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Paread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group