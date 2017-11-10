Wizcraft International's 4th Broadway styled Theatrical 'Balle Balle' opens with a glamorous premiere

MUMBAI: Wizcraft International's 4th theatrical, Balle Balle, witnessed a spectacular premiere night with leading names from Bollywood gracing the red carpet. The evening dazzled with super stars like Arshad Warsi who was joined by his kids, the stunning Shabana Azmi, the gorgeous Gauhar Khan who was accompanied by her sister Nigar Khan and the talented Lopa Mudra Raut.

The night was also attended by an array of stars from the music fraternity like Jatin Pandit, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Akriti Kakkar and Roop Kumar Rathod and ace directors from Bollywood like Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy and Raj Kumar Hirani

The glamorous evening began with the Wizcraft Directors and Founders, Viraf Sarkari, Sabbas Joseph and Andre Timmins welcoming the guests, who came to experience the magnificent Broadway styled musical comedy.

While some guests enjoyed the wedding celebrations and danced to the beats of the dhol, some were seen enjoying the scrumptious ladoos, laughing to the humorous chaos of the story line. The stars showered the theatrical with compliments, wished hearty congratulations and success to the musical extravaganza.

With a trail of three successful productions, Zangoora, Jhumroo and Jaan-e-Jigar, Wizcraft's 4th theatrical Balle Balle is a stellar combination of Bollywood music and the true spirit of a Big Fat Indian wedding, directed and produced by Viraf Sarkari and co-produced by Andre Timmins and Sabbas Joseph.

The director of Balle Balle, Viraf Sarkari shares “Balle Balle is an outcome of months of hard work, rigorous rehearsals and tremendous dedication. We cannot be any more proud of the musical and its performers ! It brings out the very best of an Indian wedding combined with a truly talented cast and an amazing storyline that will make everyone experience the love and laughter of a Punjabi Wedding the minute the curtains raise''

The theatrical will be staged in the Entertainment capital of India-Mumbai at BalGandharv Rang Mandir, Bandra, 10 November 2017 onwards. So get ready to witness the biggest and craziest wedding of the year - Balle Balle.