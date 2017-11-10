VH1 Supersonis set to rock with great linup in February

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, multi-genre music festivals in India is set to rock your world this coming February. The three-day long festival has just made its most significant and exciting announcement till date - the 2018 edition of the festival will not only see some of the biggest names from the world of dance music but will also feature a brand new Live Stage featuring rock music legends. Vh1 Supersonic also reveals some of the biggest names who will light up the fifth edition.

In the 2018 edition of the festival, Vh1 Supersonic gets ready to introduce rock music in its multi genre format with the announcement of the third headliner which will be none other than the American Rock Legend – Incubus. The festival also ups its ante by bringing renowned American music producer and world’s highest-paid DJs listed by Forbe’s annual ranking, Marshmello.

Vh1 Supersonic is pulling all stops to ensure that the 2018 edition of the festival features a houseful festival arena with the specially curated artist line-up by the lord of techno ensemble The Awakenings.

That’s not all. India will also get to party to the enchanting tunes of American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis, all thanks to Vh1 Supersonic.

Commenting on the biggest announcement of Vh1 Supersonic 2018 Integrated Network Solution and Consumer Products Business Head Saugato Bhowmik said, “Over the years we have realized that our audience is inclined towards diverse musical genres. Hence it has remained a continuous vision to bring in variety of artists on our roster. We have been successful in getting some of the biggest names to India to perform at Vh1 Supersonic, which is a coup in itself. We only look forward to continue doing the same.”

Commenting on the super line-up of Vh1 Supersonic 2018, Vh1 Supersonic festival Curator Nikhil Chinapa, said, “The diversity of artists in our lineup for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalise our programming mix this year. From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others - and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year.”

Here's all the excitement the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic promises to offer:

Reaching multiple platinum sales and several successful singles since 1991, the American Rock Legend - Incubus is one of the most popular Rock bands that has lived the test of time and grown bigger with every album that they produced. The band’s strength grew in the iconic rock star scene with their double fistfuls of beloved songs, while also continuing to attract new fans year after year. Their tracks Drive, Megalomaniac, Anna Molly, Love Hurts among others have been some of the number one singles that swooned rock music lover worldwide.

Excited about coming to India or the first time, Brandon Boyd from Incubus, shares, “We’ve been dreaming about making music in India for decades! The opportunity to play there has always felt like it was almost always out of reach, so now that it is real and we’re coming to India, I can’t express enough how excited and elated we are.”

Gracing headlines not only for his hit collaborations, but for his famous helmet, the bass-heavy electronic dance music producer Marshmello, burst onto the music scene by remixing songs by JackU and Zedd. He followed this up with more collaboration with marked musicians like Omar Linx, Ookay, Jauz and Slushii. His singleAlone won him a place in the most coveted US Billboard Hot 100 charts this year. His debut album Joytime, released in 2016 peaked number five on Billboard’s electronic albums chart. Marshmello has also won millions of hearts with his single Love You that he released for free in 2016, to extend his gratefulness towards his fans.

Sticking to this promise, Vh1 Supersonic makes the foremost announcement with the most popular musicians such as Major Lazer, Alt-J, Incubus, Marshmello yet again, for their super fans. Every year, the festival just keeps getting bigger and better. Gear up, as the youth capital of India turns into the nation’s music and party capital with the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic. Much more will be revealed as Live Viacom18 brings the best musical experience in the country this February.

Tickets for Vh1 Supersonic 2018 will be available 15 November onwards.