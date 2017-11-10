RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  10 Nov 2017 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

VH1 Supersonis set to rock with great linup in February

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, multi-genre music festivals in India is set to rock your world this coming February. The three-day long festival has just made its most significant and exciting announcement till date - the 2018 edition of the festival will not only see some of the biggest names from the world of dance music but will also feature a brand new Live Stage featuring rock music legends. Vh1 Supersonic also reveals some of the biggest names who will light up the fifth edition.

In the 2018 edition of the festival, Vh1 Supersonic gets ready to introduce rock music in its multi genre format with the announcement of the third headliner which will be none other than the American Rock Legend – Incubus. The festival also ups its ante by bringing renowned American music producer and world’s highest-paid DJs listed by Forbe’s annual ranking, Marshmello.

Vh1 Supersonic is pulling all stops to ensure that the 2018 edition of the festival features a houseful festival arena with the specially curated artist line-up by the lord of techno ensemble The Awakenings.

That’s not all. India will also get to party to the enchanting tunes of American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis, all thanks to Vh1 Supersonic.

Commenting on the biggest announcement of Vh1 Supersonic 2018 Integrated Network Solution and Consumer Products Business Head Saugato Bhowmik said, “Over the years we have realized that our audience is inclined towards diverse musical genres. Hence it has remained a continuous vision to bring in variety of artists on our roster. We have been successful in getting some of the biggest names to India to perform at Vh1 Supersonic, which is a coup in itself. We only look forward to continue doing the same.”

Commenting on the super line-up of Vh1 Supersonic 2018, Vh1 Supersonic festival Curator Nikhil Chinapa, said, “The diversity of artists in our lineup for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalise our programming mix this year. From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others - and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year.”

Here's all the excitement the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic promises to offer:

Reaching multiple platinum sales and several successful singles since 1991, the American Rock Legend - Incubus is one of the most popular Rock bands that has lived the test of time and grown bigger with every album that they produced. The band’s strength grew in the iconic rock star scene with their double fistfuls of beloved songs, while also continuing to attract new fans year after year. Their tracks Drive, Megalomaniac, Anna Molly, Love Hurts among others have been some of the number one singles that swooned rock music lover worldwide.

Excited about coming to India or the first time, Brandon Boyd from Incubus, shares, “We’ve been dreaming about making music in India for decades! The opportunity to play there has always felt like it was almost always out of reach, so now that it is real and we’re coming to India, I can’t express enough how excited and elated we are.”

Gracing headlines not only for his hit collaborations, but for his famous helmet, the bass-heavy electronic dance music producer Marshmello, burst onto the music scene by remixing songs by JackU and Zedd. He followed this up with more collaboration with marked musicians like Omar Linx, Ookay, Jauz and Slushii. His singleAlone won him a place in the most coveted US Billboard Hot 100 charts this year. His debut album Joytime, released in 2016 peaked number five on Billboard’s electronic albums chart. Marshmello has also won millions of hearts with his single Love You that he released for free in 2016, to extend his gratefulness towards his fans.

Sticking to this promise, Vh1 Supersonic makes the foremost announcement with the most popular musicians such as Major Lazer, Alt-J, Incubus, Marshmello yet again, for their super fans. Every year, the festival just keeps getting bigger and better. Gear up, as the youth capital of India turns into the nation’s music and party capital with the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic. Much more will be revealed as Live Viacom18 brings the best musical experience in the country this February.

Tickets for Vh1 Supersonic 2018 will be available 15 November onwards.

Tags
Marshmello Incubus Vh1 Super Sonic Nikhil Chinapa The Awakenings Viacom18 Billboard
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Nov 2017

Alan Walker releases new single 'All Falls Down'

MUMBAI: British-Norwegian artist, DJ, producer, and one of the world’s most streamed artists globally, Alan Walker, has released his new single All Falls Down featuring rising American pop star Noah Cyrus with co-production by Digital Farm Animals along with the single’s music video via

read more
Press Releases | 02 Nov 2017

Walk The Moon to release new track 'Surrender'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Walk The Moon are all set to release new track Surrender. The song is the third release off of their upcoming album entitled What If Nothing, which is due out 10 November 2017 via RCA Records and is available for pre-order now at all digital retail providers.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2017

Thrice the scale and impact from The Stage 3 Campaign

MUMBAI: In a country where there’s no dearth of local language singers, Colors Infinity pioneered India’s only English singing talent hunt – The Stage, in its founding year itself. Now into its third season, the platform assumes greater credibility with an increasing fan base.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

Five songs to watch out for this Halloween

MUMBAi: If anyone is wondering how to set the right mood this Halloween or to curate the perfect spooky playlist for a party, VH1 has got your covered with VH1 Trick or Treat. Here are the five songs to watch out for:

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

International award winning ONCO releases new single 'Mamita'

MUMBAI: The international award-winning group CNCO returns with the much-anticipated release of their new single, Mamita, which will be included on the group's forthcoming album, scheduled for a 2018 release. This single is available now on all digital-music stores.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group