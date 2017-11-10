RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  10 Nov 2017 17:23 |  By RnMTeam

Pink to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Pink will be performing a rendition of Beautiful Trauma at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).

She will take the stage at the upcoming gala on 19 November 2017.

The news was announced on Thursday by Dick Clark Productions and ABC, which will broadcast the ceremony internationally, reports hollywoodreporter.com

The performance is being dubbed as the most daring production to ever be included during the awards show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here. 

It will air in India on 20 November 2017 on Vh1. 

Beautiful Trauma is Pink's seventh studio album and was released last month. The title track was released in September as the first promotional single off the album, following the release of the debut single "What about us" in August. 

It has previously been announced that Diana Ross will be honoured with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement. The legendary singer will also take the stage to make a rare performance; Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston, with songs from The Bodyguard, in honour of the film's 25th anniversary; and Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato have also been confirmed to perform.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Pink Beautiful Trauma Vh1 Selena Gomez Kelly Clarkson Demi Lovato American Music Awards (AMA)
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Nov 2017

VH1 Supersonis set to rock with great linup in February

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, multi-genre music festivals in India is set to rock your world this coming February.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Sep 2017

P!NK releases title track 'Beautiful Trauma'

MUMBAI: International pop icon P!NK releases the title track, Beautiful Trauma . The track is the second to be released from her highly anticipated seventh studio album due out 13 October via RCA Records. Fans who pre-order the album will receive What About Us and Beautiful Trauma instantly.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2017

Sennheiser Top 50 comes with its final battle of bands at Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Strengthening its commitment of building a platform for independent music in India, Sennheiser announced its third edition of Sennheiser Top 50 which is a battle of Indian bands to compete and make their way to the coveted list of Top 50 best bands in India.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2017

Lauv announces debut support tour across asia with Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Today, 23 year old independent singer,songwriter and producer Lauv, announces he will be supporting Ed Sheeran through his tour of Asia, a huge 14 date run commencing in Osaka, Japan on 25 October, and closing in Dubai on 23 November.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Sep 2017

Kyle teams up with Charlie Puth for new 'Attention' remix

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum and multi-Grammy nominated singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has released a new official remix for his recently RIAA platinum-certified summer smash single, Attention – available today via all DSPs.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Paread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group