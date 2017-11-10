Menno wins Red Bull BC One World Final for a second time

Mumbai: B-Boy Menno described winning the most prestigious title in breaking in his home country as one of the best moments of my life so far. The 2014 champion won his title back in Amsterdam after an All Star final against fellow former winner B-Boy Wing from South Korea.

After nine months of intense cyphers around the globe, the 14th edition of the World Final all came down to one explosive night at the Westergasfabriek in the capital of The Netherlands on 4th November.

Two days before the Red Bull BC One World Final was the Last Chance Cypher, a one-on-one battle of the 16 best B-Boys and B-Girls from around the world, vying for the last spot in the World Final line-up. Prior to this, 31 B-Boys and B-Girls – winners of the cyphers held in countries around the world – battled to make it to the Last Chance Cypher. While the Red Bull BC One 2017 India Cypher champion, Flying Machine, was eliminated in this round, he returned with an experience he says he will never forget.

Arif Chaudhary, aka B-Boy Flying Machine says, “The whole experience was like a new chapter for me, because it was the first time I travelled to another country alone, and tried by best to represent India in the Last Chance Cypher. Watching everything live was one of my wishes, and it came true. The whole week was really motivating – being with the world’s best dancers, sharing experiences and battling with them and against them taught me so much and I feel blessed to be there this year. I met plenty of B-Boys and B-Girls there, and some of them were the ones I really look up to. It was great getting to meeting them, having watched so many videos – Lil Zoo Wolfer, Neik, Shane, Justen, and more.”

Menno, 28, wasn’t going to let the moment pass him by. He said: “I trained like an animal. I was one month away from home on tour, and I trained every moment I had. I woke up early to do workouts and looked after my body all the time. I have never been this fit before ever in my life. I hope a lot of kids are inspired to start dancing. This is the pinnacle. My family and crew were all here and the whole country was watching. I knew there was a chance to win.”

In total, 16 breakers from nine countries took the stage in the final with more than 3,000 fans providing a booming atmosphere for the past, present and future of the breaking scene to do battle for the title.

Menno, a member of the famous HustleKidz crew, navigated his way past Ratin (BRA), Kill (KOR) and Shigekix (JPN) before going head-to-head with 2008 champion Wing and receiving a clean sweep of the judges’ scorecards.

Wing, who knocked defending champion Issei out in the second round, said: “Red Bull BC One is the most difficult competition. I am happy I made the final and got second place. I was right there. I had some mistakes and I think that is why I lost.”

Judge Crazy Legs, a legend of the hip-hop scene, added: “It was well deserved. I was thinking there must have been a certain amount of pride to help him through as I knew he was tired. I really feel he did this for his country. He won for his people more than himself.”

Elsewhere in the draw there were notable performances from Japanese duo Ayumi and Shigekix. Ayumi, the first ever B-Girl in the World Final, narrowly lost to Kill in Round one while 15-year-old Shigekix, the youngest ever on the stage, made it all the way to the semi-final.

Red Bull BC One World Final Line-up:

Alkolil (RUS), Ayumi (JPN), Dany (FRA), Issei (JPN), Kill (KOR), Leony (BRA), Lil Zoo (AUT/MAR), Lussy Sky (UKR), Menno (NED), Moy (USA), Ratin (BRA), Shane (NED), Shigekix (JPN), Thesis (USA), Willy (FRA), Wing (KOR)

