Press Release |  09 Nov 2017 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Lucky Ali and Papon to headline Time Out 72's live stage

MUMBAI: Highly anticipated music festival, Time Out 72 which hits the Goan shores on the 27 to 29 December 2017 at Vagator has unveiled its live stage artists today.

The event which is pegged to be one of India’s most intrinsic and diverse multi-genre music festival, will include live performances by some of India’s most popular artists such as Lucky Ali, Papon, Midival Punditz, Hari and Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua, When Chai Met Toast amongst others.

Lucky Ali known for his soulful ballad-style singing states, “It's amazing that Time Out 72 is focusing on curating such an extensive live stage. It's always interesting to perform at a new festival and see how the audience reacts to you. There are some fantastic artists on this lineup, and it's definitely going to be one for the ages."

Papon, who has had a vital role in making folk music popular among the millennial generation states, "Goa has always been known as the party state, where the music never stops and Time Out 72 is a perfect platform to share with the world not just Indian and international talent but also the warmth and hospitality of the people of Goa. I'm very excited to be performing alongside friends and peers and hope to see fans from all over the country in Goa this December."

Time Out 72 co-founder Aayush Mehta states, “Goa tourism and the state level bureaucratic offices are very supportive and is working hand in hand with us to ensure the debut edition of the festival a complete success. They are very pleased that a responsible and fan oriented festival like ours is launching in Goa. Time Out 72 is going to reinstate Goa as the new-year vacation. Goa is home to a lifestyle that complements the mindset of the millennial crowd. We aim to capture and amplify the soul of the culture of the State.”

For a festival in its’ inaugural year it is quite creditable that the promoters, Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World have been successful in roping in top grossing revered artists such as hip-hop’s reigning king, Wiz Khalifa; multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo; World No. 1 DJ, Martin Garrix; future house music titan and World No. 11 Don Diablo; Australia’s No. 1, DJ Timmy Trumpet and Grammy award winning DJ doublet, NERVO.

Support acts like Sem Voxx, Third Party, Lucas and Steve, and Justin Mylo will join homegrown acts and festival favourites Zaeden and Lost Stories who will be lending their local flavor to the line-up on the Main Stage. While acts like Coming Soon, Vini Vici, Ritmo, GMS, Symbolic and Skazi will unleash mayhem on the Psy Stage.

Known to be a socially responsible brand, Time Out 72 had earlier announced the participation of 26 year old Delhi-based DJ,Varun Khullar aka AAMISH Underground, who is India’s first and the world’s second, differently-abled DJ as the official opening act of the festival.

Besides appealing to the music community, the festival has also been packed in with numerous attractions such as adventure sports, grub stations, karaoke bars, and flea markets, to entertain family going audiences.

Papon Lucky Ali Time Out 72 Goa Sudarshan Entertainment Waterlemon Events LLP
