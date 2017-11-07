RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Nov 2017 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Breezer Vivid Shuffle celebrates hip-hop dance festival grand finale

MUMBAI: Breezer and Only Much Louder have come together to build the ultimate platform for hip-hop: Breezer Vivid Shuffle, hip-hop dance festival. The festival was announced in September by Bollywood actor and the festival’s brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan and after five regional rounds throughout India, the Grand Finale in Mumbai is now only one week away.

Apart from being the first-ever event of this scale, Breezer Vivid Shuffle also offers India's largest cash prize pool for a hip-hop dance festival. The Breakers, Poppers, and All Style Crews will battle it out to win a share of the INR 1 million prize.

Hip-hop as a culture has been gaining in popularity over the last few years in India; with several breakout artists of this once-underground genre becoming icons and even headlining music festivals. With appeal from metros and small towns alike, it's clear that the genre and all that it stands for, is firmly entrenched and here to stay.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle builds on Breezer's commitment to support popular music culture, and is the lead platform to take forward it’s Live Life in Colour brand ethos to the millennials in a pan-India competition.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle hopes to bring dance enthusiasts across the country under one umbrella. After regional rounds in Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the festival will culminate in the Grand Finale at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai on Saturday 11 November 2017, as winning individuals and crews from regional rounds battle it out against each other to be proclaimed India’s best by a panel of International judges including Differ Kim, Marie Poppins and The Kinjaz.

Highlights of the grand finale will include- Round of 16, quarter finals and semi finals of the three battle categories - breaking, popping and crew all styles, a performance by Divine, A performance by Abish and Kenny, an appearance by Varun Dhawan, showcases by BBoy Differ, Marie Poppins and The Kinjaz, showcase by Desi Hoppers (including Shantanu Maheshwari) and crew showcases with eight crews, Finals of the battles and the prize distribution.

 

