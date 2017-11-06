RadioandMusic
MK releases vibrant video and Tchami remix for latest track '17'

MUMBAI: With latest track 17 climbing the chart and showing no signs of slowing its surge, Detroit house producer MK has unveiled the official music video of his hit single, directed by the esteemed Francis Wallis.

Wallis, who has previously worked on videos for the likes of Blonde and Pixie Lott, is best famed for his crisp shots and sharp cuts, with 17 focusing on choreographed dance routines from lead dancer Goncalo Cabral. Shot in Lisbon, Cabral and his crew showcase their Kuduro moves - a style of dance with Angolan Roots but with huge popularity in Portugal due to the countries historical links.

Focusing on upbeat energies that match the single itself, 17 has been dominating club dance floors since its release on Columbia/Ultra back in September. The track, marking 17 years since MK’s infamous Burning was released, has so far amassed over 6.5 million streams on Spotify, and looks set to gatecrash the Top #20 of the UK Singles charts, with CONFESSIONS label owner Martin Bresso, aka Tchami, also spinning his own bass-heavy reworking of the track on the Tchami remix.

17 serves as the perfect ending to an incredible year for MK, who has performed various dates in the States and launched an Area ten festival in Ireland, with 4000 tickets selling out in a record breaking five minutes. With headline stages at Cream fields and SW4, as well as Croatia’s Defected Festival, 2017 has been one of his busiest years so far. The official music video for MK’s 17 is out now.

Listen to 17 here:

