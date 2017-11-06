ED MUSIC, Century Media Artist and Sons of Apollo releases 'Psychotic Symphony'

MUMBAI: ED MUSIC, Century Media Artist and Sons of Apollo, debuted at number one on the Billboard Heat seekers chart with the release of their debut album, Psychotic Symphony. Since it was first announced in August, fans of Sons of Apollo--former Dream Theatre members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron Bumblefoot Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)—had high expectations of their highly anticipated debut. Those fans came out in full force to pick up a copy its first week out.

Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:

#10 Rock Chart and #33 Top Current Albums

Released 20 October via Red Music/ Century Media, Psychotic Symphony is available as a two CD Media book (featuring a second disc of instrumental mixes and extended booklet with an exclusive Studio Diary), Gate fold two LP vinyl + CD (which comes with an etching on side D and the entire album on the CD), Standard Jewel case CD and digital download. Sons of Apollo are heading out on tour this February, kicking off on the Cruise to the Edge festival, sailing from Tampa to Belize and Costa Maya, from 3 to 8 February.