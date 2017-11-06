RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  06 Nov 2017 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Alan Walker releases new single 'All Falls Down'

MUMBAI: British-Norwegian artist, DJ, producer, and one of the world’s most streamed artists globally, Alan Walker, has released his new single All Falls Down featuring rising American pop star Noah Cyrus with co-production by Digital Farm Animals along with the single’s music video via Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records. The song is available across digital retail and streaming platforms.

In celebration of the release, Spotify revealed that Alan is the latest artist to grace Spotify’s Billboard in NYC’s Times Square.

"I’ve loved this record since the moment I heard it,” said Noah Cyrus.” “It’s amazing to be a part of this song with such a badass dude and it’s really incredible to be a part of this project.”

“I’m extremely excited to finally release my new single All Falls Down, said Alan Walker. “With this record I got the opportunity to collaborate with some amazing artists. Noah Cyrus’ voice is absolutely incredible! Ever since I first heard the top line, I’ve been in love with it and can’t wait for my fans to hear it as well. It has a refreshing production that still fits well within my signature sound, which is important for me to maintain as I evolve as an artist."

Alan also released the music video for the single, which represents the first instalment of a three-part mini-series and takes the viewer on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world. The video for his previous single Tired served as a prequel to this trilogy where a solar storm destroyed all technology on earth, changing the course of humanity forever. All Falls Down continues where it left off, but hundreds of years into the future.

Tags
Alan Walker Spotify Noah Cyrus Digital Farm Animals Billboard Tired All falls Down
Related news
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2017

David Guetta teams up with Afrojack, Charli XCX and French Montana for latest single 'Dirty Sexy Money'

MUMBAI: David Guetta has been busy.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Nov 2017

Walk The Moon to release new track 'Surrender'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Walk The Moon are all set to release new track Surrender. The song is the third release off of their upcoming album entitled What If Nothing, which is due out 10 November 2017 via RCA Records and is available for pre-order now at all digital retail providers.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

Don Diablo teams up with A R I Z O N A for ' Don't Take her Place'

MUMBAI: Dutch giant Don Diablo has dropped his major collaboration with A R I Z O N A Don’t Take Her Place. The second track to be taken from his anticipated artist album is available to buy or stream now via APG/Atlantic.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

Five songs to watch out for this Halloween

MUMBAi: If anyone is wondering how to set the right mood this Halloween or to curate the perfect spooky playlist for a party, VH1 has got your covered with VH1 Trick or Treat. Here are the five songs to watch out for:

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2017

International award winning ONCO releases new single 'Mamita'

MUMBAI: The international award-winning group CNCO returns with the much-anticipated release of their new single, Mamita, which will be included on the group's forthcoming album, scheduled for a 2018 release. This single is available now on all digital-music stores.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

News
24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan

MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of tread more

News
T-Series Vinod Bhanushali speaks on ED raid; Chitra Singh applauds the move
,

MUMBAI: The music labels are currently on their toes with Enforcement Directorate officers raidiread more

Press Releases
Captivating character 'Whatsap Chachu' will entertain BIG FM Delhi listeners

MUMBAI: BIG FM is all set to entertain Delhi listeners with a new interstitial - ‘Whatsap Chachu.read more

News
ED raids on major music labels ongoing
,

MUMBAI: Indian music labels are facing a different kind of music.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group