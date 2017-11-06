Alan Walker releases new single 'All Falls Down'

MUMBAI: British-Norwegian artist, DJ, producer, and one of the world’s most streamed artists globally, Alan Walker, has released his new single All Falls Down featuring rising American pop star Noah Cyrus with co-production by Digital Farm Animals along with the single’s music video via Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records. The song is available across digital retail and streaming platforms.

In celebration of the release, Spotify revealed that Alan is the latest artist to grace Spotify’s Billboard in NYC’s Times Square.

"I’ve loved this record since the moment I heard it,” said Noah Cyrus.” “It’s amazing to be a part of this song with such a badass dude and it’s really incredible to be a part of this project.”

“I’m extremely excited to finally release my new single All Falls Down, said Alan Walker. “With this record I got the opportunity to collaborate with some amazing artists. Noah Cyrus’ voice is absolutely incredible! Ever since I first heard the top line, I’ve been in love with it and can’t wait for my fans to hear it as well. It has a refreshing production that still fits well within my signature sound, which is important for me to maintain as I evolve as an artist."

Alan also released the music video for the single, which represents the first instalment of a three-part mini-series and takes the viewer on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world. The video for his previous single Tired served as a prequel to this trilogy where a solar storm destroyed all technology on earth, changing the course of humanity forever. All Falls Down continues where it left off, but hundreds of years into the future.