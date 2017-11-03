RadioandMusic
Press Release |  03 Nov 2017

Sonny Wharton delivers new single 'All Or Nothing' on SIZE Records

MUMBAI: Sonny Wharton has revealed his hotly anticipated new single All or Nothing, out now via Steve Angello’s SIZE Records. The track, a follow up to his highly acclaimed SIZE release Vice, contains a deep rumbling bass line, with slowed vocal samples layered over the brooding chords of the production.

He established himself as one of the finest producers to emerge from the UK. Sonny kickstarted his music career by winning a mix-tape competition for Renaissance and DJ Mag. This catapulted the British DJ right into the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife, with high profile shows across the Island.

Over the course of his career so far, Sonny has gained strong support from BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, as well as Fatboy Slim, who named Sonny his ‘producer of the year’ in 2012. Not stopping there, Carl Cox handpicked Sonny’s single Raindance as his ‘Ibiza Tune Of The Summer’ for Radio 1’s Review Show last year.

Sonny’s skilful ability to captivate the audience with his energetic performances and diverse track selection has seen him take to the decks alongside dance heavyweights Armand Van Helden and Eric Prydz, performing at global venues such as London’s legendary Ministry of Sound and the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Fresh from a hectic summer schedule which saw Sonny perform at a number of festivals across Europe, notably Beats For Love Festival alongside Fatboy Slim and Sigala, Sonny’s new single All or Nothing is not only an aural embodiment of the British DJ’s diverse and dynamic style but also showcases his highly-polished production skills.

Here is the link to All or Nothing:

