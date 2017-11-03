Clap! Clap!, Compa, The Whooligan and Oceantied to play Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays in November

MUMBAI: One of Delhi’s most popular nights, Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays, packs in a musical punch for its November line-up that features heavyweights like Italian afrocentric producer Clap!, Clap!, British dubstep sensation Compa, Soulection crew mainstay The Whooligan apart from Indian bright lights, Oceantied and Kumail.

To kickstart November, Budweiser x boxoutwednesdays 033 featured Seb Wildblood, DJ and producer and founder of South London party and label, Church, alongside SUCHI, another London-based selector who hosts the well-received show Through The Smog on Boxout.fm, curating an eclectic mix of jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk and more.

Designed to showcase sounds and styles that champion underground culture, the weekly residency is streamed live on www.boxout.fm to listeners around the world.

Having featured international names like Deadbeat, Jon1st, Seb Wild blood, Brooklyn Shanti, Bjorn Torske, Philip TBC alongside home grown talent like 2Sensitive, Su Real, Moniker, Frame/Frame, Film, DJ MoCity alongside others, the weekly residency has become known for its diverse roster of acts.

Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays 034

City: New Delhi

Date: 8 November

Day: Wednesday

Venue: Summer House Cafe

Line-up: Clap! Clap!, Oceantied, Kumail and Venuq

Timings: 10 pm till closing (Event will be live streamed on boxout.fm)

Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays 035

City: New Delhi

Date: 15 November

Day: Wednesday

Venue: Summer House Cafe

Line-up: Compa, Lacuna

Timings: 10 pm till closing (Event will be live streamed on boxout.fm)

Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays 036

City: New Delhi

Date: 22 November

Day: Wednesday

Venue: Summer House Cafe

Line-up: MadStarBase, The Greybox

Timings: 10 pm till closing (Event will be live streamed on boxout.fm)

Budweiser x Boxoutwednesdays 037

City: New Delhi

Date: 29 November

Day: Wednesday

Venue: Summer House Cafe

Line-up: The Whooligan, DJ MoCity

Timings: 10 pm till closing (Event will be live streamed on boxout.fm)