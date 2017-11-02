RadioandMusic
Walk The Moon to release new track 'Surrender'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Walk The Moon are all set to release new track Surrender. The song is the third release off of their upcoming album entitled What If Nothing, which is due out 10 November 2017 via RCA Records and is available for pre-order now at all digital retail providers. The band’s latest single One Foot, along with recently released track Headphones and Surrender, will be available as instant-grab upon pre-order.

Since the single’s release, One Foot has quickly made its way up the charts with 8.6 million streams across all partners to date, and has already jumped to #12 at Alternative Radio. Billboard also stated about the song, “The bouncy track that mixes a disco-like groove with a tribal chant chorus custom-made for shouting along to at shows is the perfect distillation of the band’s signature foot-stomping sound.”

