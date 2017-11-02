Shiba San unveils 'Fearless EP' with house legend Green Velvet

MUMBAI: French artist Shiba San has teamed up with Chicago’s most unconventional house hero, Green Velvet, to create effortlessly smooth four track EP Fearless, following the success of his previous EP Clean or Dirty on Riva Starr’s Brock wild label in August.

Utilising the famed signature sounds of Green Velvet on opening track Chance, the production adopts dark brooding tones, with EP title track Fearless showcasing Shiba San’s highly polished production skills. Rise offers a stark contrast, taking the listener on a journey through an emotive vocal monologue, with EP finale Think, seeing the duo indulge in rumbling tech house sounds, bringing the diverse and dynamic release to a thundering close.

The Fearless EP follows Shiba’s previous 2017 successes, including his highly acclaimed ‘What’s On My Mind’ EP released on Lee Foss’ Repopulate Mars label, and May 2017 release, Don’t Hate Me on Dirtybird.

Shiba San made his dance debut after a fascination with the sounds of Chicago house, with legendary Green Velvet, aka Cajmere, acting as in inspiration for Shiba to create his own productions, fusing his hip hop influence with the soul of house music.

Shiba track Okay, ‘changed the way we listened to music’(Dancing Astronaut) and became the anthem of 2014. It claimed the number one position on Beatport’s House chart and was put on rotation by BBC Radio 1 tastemakers Pete Tong, Annie Mac and Danny Howard, receiving support from the likes of Claude VonStroke and Eats Everything.

Following up Okay with the award winning track Burn Like Fire (Best Underground Track 2015 IDMA/WMC), Shiba launched his own imprint ‘Basement Leak’ and has since enjoyed a hectic touring schedule, performing at the likes of Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Movement Detroit, The BPM Festival in Mexico, The Warehouse Project, Stereosonic, Spring Awakening and world famed venues such as Output in New York, Ministry of Sound in London, Sankeys Ibiza, Exchange in Los Angeles and The Mid in Chicago.

Shiba San began 2017 with a hearty compilation release on his own Basement Leak label featuring his standout tune Drop It before embarking on a North American co headlining tour with the esteemed MK.

A fast rising and critically acclaimed talent, Shiba San’s Fearless EP acts as an aural embodiment of the Miami based producer’s production skills alongside the talents of house icon Green Velvet, and is out now on the latter’s Relief Records label.