Press Release |  02 Nov 2017 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Prithvi Festival 2017: Experience the vocal art of Dhrupad which is simply the best

MUMBAI:  Music lovers are in for a real treat, to experience the magic of a Dhrupad vocal recital for the first time at Udayswar@Prithvi in an unamplified, pure acoustic form.

Dhrupad, the oldest genre of Hindustani classical music, is one of India's most profound legacies. This is based on ‘naad yoga’ or the yoga of sound. This is the only music which includes yoga techniques and you to a higher level of consciousness. Prithvi Theatre’s Therefore, Prithvi Theatre's intimate and acoustic space is ideal to enhance this experience.

Pelva Naik says, “As a solo Dhrupad vocalist, I believe, that even though performance of this unique art form is the central aspect of my ‘being’ as an artiste; teaching and edification of Dhrupad remain the most integral element for me as a practitioner and I am very passionate about it. It gives me immense pleasure to perform at Udayswar@Prithvi and that too as a part of the Prithvi Festival where the atmosphere will be truly magical.” 

Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts have come together to present this unique concert of morning ragas of the second Prahar which  has featured many renowned vocal and instrumental artistes.  

Pelva Naik is India’s foremost, rare, young, woman executant vocalist of the Ancient Indian classical music form ‘Dhrupad’. Born and brought up in Ahmedabad, she had a family with cultural proclivities that extended from classical arts and music to dance, cinema and literature. She has an enchanting voice that moves gracefully through the notes as she presents the rare art form. A dhrupad practitioner and performer she has trained in the Dhrupad style of vocal music under the eminent Dagar Gharana of Indian classical Music. She is a disciple of legendry Dhrupad maestro Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar. She has also received proficient guidance from Rudraveena maestro Ustad Mohi Bahauddin Dagar.

She has been invited to perform to some of the most prestigious music festival all over the world to name a few Festival de fes  Morocco , Theatre de la vie France. Darbar fest London, Ravenna festival Italy.

Co artiste Sanjay Agale (Pakhawaj)

Event Title:  PELVA NAIK - DHRUPAD VOCAL

Date:  5 NOVEMBER 2017 , 7:30 am 

Duration: 1 Hour 30 Mins

Tickets Rs. 250/-

Available at Prithvi Box Office [26149546] and www.bookmyshow.com

Entry for Children above 8 years only

