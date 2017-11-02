Camila Cabello earns first Top 10 on Streaming Songs Chart 'Havana'

MUMBAI: Havana reaches the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart jumping from 20-7 on the chart dated 11 November with 24.4 million streams earned in the week ending 26 October (up 38 percent), according to Nielsen Music.

The boost is owed mainly to the release of the song’s music video on 24 October and in increase in radio plays and downloads.

Havana is Camila Cabello’s first song to chart in the Top 10 as the sole lead artist she’s had top 10 hits earlier as a part of Fifth Harmony and as a featured vocalist on Bad Things by Machine Gun Kelly.